K3 River Band to hit On the Rox

KANKAKEE — From 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at On the Rox, The K3 River Band will take the stage. K3 not only stands for Kankakee but for three band members with K last names: Gene Knaga, Skip Kanosky and Dan Kanosky. The three played together at a Sock Hop in 1968 at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

Knaga is on guitar/vocals, Skip is on guitar and Dan is the organ player. Other members are Bobby Cee on bass, Linda Flowers on flute, Wayne Flowers on drums and Ted Spencer on keyboard.

On the Rox is at 670 W. Station St., Kankakee.