Enough already with 'The Handmaid's Tale'

Despite working as a critic and thus being prone to finding fault with everything, I never find pleasure when a series is canceled and generally am happy when I hear of a show’s renewal. There are many jobs on the line. And for every big star we associate with a show, there are countless folks behind the cameras and in the production and marketing departments whose livelihoods depend on the series’ success.

That said, I am a bit baffled Hulu announced the sixth season renewal of “The Handmaid’s Tale” before today’s debut of the harrowing series’ fifth.

I’m not saying the acting and production values on this dystopian saga aren’t top notch — but it simply has run out of story. The first season was based on Margaret Atwood’s acclaimed and powerful 1985 novel. Subsequent seasons have elaborated on the struggles between the Christian nationalist dictatorship of Gilead, neighboring Canada and what’s left of the United States.

As season five begins, June (Elisabeth Moss) has just led a daring raid that killed Commander Waterford (Joseph Fiennes), an act of personal vengeance and political terror with profound diplomatic consequences. Meanwhile, Waterford’s once-estranged widow, Serena (Yvonne Strahovsky), makes the most of her role as a political prisoner and symbol of a growing Gilead influence in Canada.

By my estimation, about half the season opener seemed to consist of flashbacks and musical interludes. I must admit, I stopped watching “Tale” some time back because of its relentless brutality. And here in season five, I found storylines and characters I thought were long gone or resolved still spinning their narrative wheels.

After Waterford’s death, June seems to confront the aftereffects of personal violence and the all-consuming nature of revenge. When she tries to step back, her co-conspirators treat her like a selfish quitter, out only for her own agenda. And one gets the feeling Serena and her contacts back in Gilead just won’t let June alone.

The next season will be the last for “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Let’s hope the story moves forward.

Fans of Moss’ intense style of acting and physical fearlessness owe it to themselves to catch the series “Shining Girls,” streaming on Apple TV+. A well-acted sci-fi thriller, it received very little attention and was shunned by the Emmys. It’s very good.

• With streaming bringing new programming every day, it’s easy to forget TV used to follow the seasons. The autumnal equinox still might be a week away, but TV’s summer is at an end. In my own unofficial calendar, summer begins when Fox premieres “So You Think You Can Dance” and ends when a winner emerges on the finale of “America’s Got Talent” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG). Enjoy sweater weather.

Speaking of seasons, ABC glances ahead with “The ABC Fall Preview” (7:30 p.m., TV-14).

Ewan McGregor stars in and directs the 2016 adaptation of Philip Roth’s Newark-based novel “American Pastoral” (6:10 p.m., HBO Signature). McGregor portrays a successful glove manufacturer whose beloved daughter turns radical in the 1960s and goes underground. While the book rates among Roth’s best, the film, McGregor’s directorial debut, was poorly received. For starters, it might have been a bridge too far to imagine the Scottish “Star Wars” action hero as a heartbroken Jewish businessman from New Jersey.

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

