Fox cements its country connection

Having showcased the first two episodes of its country music family melodrama “Monarch,” Fox doubles down on its Nashville bona fides with the “Academy of Country Music Honors” (7 p.m.). Expect performances by Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, the Warren Brothers and Trace Adkins, who co-stars in “Monarch” opposite Oscar-winner Susan Sarandon. “Monarch” begins its regularly scheduled time slot next Tuesday.

• “The Come Up” (8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., Freeform, TV-14) follows young artists, actors and “disruptors” as they try to make their mark on New York’s downtown bohemia just recovering from COVID lockdown.

While not a reality contest or a competition, this has the feel of “The Real World” or “Project Runway,” shows in which young characters are encouraged to talk about themselves endlessly and define and promote their “brands” in ways viewers either can follow, root for or hate-watch.

While it’s understandable how contestants on the old “Runway” could move and shake and innovate in a New York dormitory provided by their Aunt Heidi and Uncle Tim, following the whippersnappers featured on “The Come Up” requires a real suspension of disbelief. One of the participants claims New York is simply the only place he could thrive and bring his vision to life. Well, as Dana Carvey’s old “SNL” Church Lady used to say, “Isn’t that special.”

With sky-high rents, and many businesses and apartments warehoused as tax shelters or reduced to pied-a-terres for an elite clientele, New York has become forbiddingly expensive.

Even Darren Star, a popularizer of fantasies such as “Sex and the City,” has set his new New York fairy tale, “Uncoupled,” in the realm of the unreachable. Its main character, Michael (Neil Patrick Harris), is a real estate broker who specializes in selling apartments to the 1 percent. So, New York City is about as welcoming to young artistic dabblers as, say, Dubai. The days of the bohemia celebrated in “Rent” are tales from a different century.

It would be far more believable, and interesting, to follow artistic strivers in a more realistic and affordable setting, such as Detroit, Buffalo, Oklahoma City — anyplace you don’t need a trust fund to survive and where they might rub shoulders with fewer media-savvy types.

“The Come Up” also can be streamed on Hulu.

• Josh Charles (“The Good Wife”), narrates “Facing Suicide” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings), a documentary that hopes to destigmatize a phenomenon that claims the lives of more than 45,000 Americans per year and leaves many more loved ones, children, parents and family members scarred for life.

If that number sounds shocking, it’s sobering to remember it’s a fraction of the number of Americans who contemplate taking their own lives every year.

Firearms are involved in about half of suicides, because, unlike so many other methods, they are gruesomely efficient and effective. Those who see the gun question as only a “freedom” issue are in deadly denial about firearms’ role in America’s suicides.

The makers of “Facing” hope to promote awareness and show friends and relatives how to take appropriate action to help those in need.

— The reluctant heir (Al Pacino) to a crime family finds his life unraveling in the 1974 sequel “The Godfather Part II” (5:30 p.m., Sho2). Look for a cameo from B-movie director Roger Corman as a senator in the scene when Michael declines to take the Fifth Amendment.

— A morning show host dies after a home invasion on “FBI” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

— Participants get one last chance to shine before tomorrow’s results show on “America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— If it’s snipers, it must be Belgium on “FBI: International” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

— A desperate oligarch schemes to escape on “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

A saboteur threatens a planned flight to Mars in the 1966 adventure “Thunderbirds Are GO” (8:45 p.m., TCM, TV-G). Adapted from a popular U.K. kids series and filmed in “SuperMarionation,” it features puppets as action figures. Matt Stone and Trey Parker would honor this tradition with their deliriously profane 2004 satire “Team America: World Police.”

“The Bachelorette” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Good grief on “Leonardo” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Secrets spill after a sudden accident on “Devils” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... “Password” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “Celebrity Family Feud” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).

Jimmy Fallon welcomes Serena Williams, Justin Long and Ellie Goulding on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Rosie O’Donnell, Kevin Smith, Megan Giddings and Rick Smith visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).