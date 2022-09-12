Are the Emmys necessary?

“SNL’s” Kenan Thompson hosts the 74th Emmy Awards (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14). Few awards, or events, are more deserving of reformation or reinvention. The notion Emmy voters, viewers or reviewers possibly could stay abreast of all the content defined as “television” is delusional.

It’s simply odd the Emmys ceremony still is broadcast on network television when so few network series remain in consideration. At the dawn of the cable era, when networks still dominated the television conversation, there was a separate Cable Ace award. Then, HBO started winning a lot of Emmys, and cable gained parity.

The Emmys now have the “all-over-the-place” feel of the Golden Globes, without the ephemeral nature that once made those ceremonies fun to watch.

Rather than cover about 1,000 shows, let’s look at a handful of standouts. At a time when overpraised series such as “Succession” and “White Lotus” put the emphasis on rivalry, cruelty and indifference between powerful and affluent characters, three series deserve attention for their evocation of personal and community bonds in unlikely and uncelebrated places.

Much has been made of the fact FX/Hulu’s “Reservation Dogs” received no Emmy nominations. The very first series written, acted and created by Indigenous Americans, it’s a continually surprising celebration of charming outcasts forming a close bond as they come of age in rural Oklahoma.

Also shut out, HBO’s “Somebody Somewhere” follows middle-age social misfits in the heartland city of Manhattan, Kan., finding each other in an underground church choir practice at a failed mall.

Audaciously low-key, “Somebody” might be too much for some. It can be seen as either the gayest show ever made about the search for faith and fellowship, or the most religious series ever to feature many gay characters.

The recipient of seven well-deserved nominations, the ensemble comedy “Abbott Elementary” follows the faculty of an underfunded Philadelphia grammar school as it revives the “Modern Family”-style mockumentary.

I don’t really care — and certainly won’t remember — who wins Emmy Awards tonight, but these three series renewed my faith in the art form and its humanity.

• The Seattle Seahawks host the Denver Broncos in Monday Night Football action (7 p.m., ABC, ESPN). Viewers can spend three evenings of prime time watching the NFL: Sundays on NBC, Mondays on ESPN and Thursdays streamed on Amazon Prime.

• The series adaptation of H.G. Wells’ “War of the Worlds” (8 p.m., Epix), starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Gabriel Byrne, enters its third season.

• “90 Day: The Single Life” (7 p.m., TLC, TV-14) enters its third season with a look at an effort to find love in Ukraine.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

— Parker can’t lose on “NCIS” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

— Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins star as a country music power couple in the new prime-time soap “Monarch” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14). After a two-night showcase premiere this week, “Monarch” moves to Tuesday nights, beginning Sept. 20.

— Party planning on “Kevin Can Fk Himself” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-14).

— Cutthroat competition in London’s financial district on “Industry” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

— I know I’m getting old, but how did I not know about the 2015 remake of “Point Break” (8:05 p.m., HBO2)? Did I miss anything?

— Milius follows up on the prisoner exchange on “NCIS: Hawai’i” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

— “Independent Lens” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) enters its 24th season with the documentary “Hazing,” which examines various (and mostly male) rites of passage that range from the harmless to the homicidal.

CULT CHOICE

Dynastic business melodramas didn’t start with “Succession” or “Dynasty.” The death of a company’s founder inspires a war between the board of directors in the 1954 drama “Executive Suite” (5 p.m., TCM, TV-PG), starring William Holden, June Allyson and Barbara Stanwyck. Directed by Robert Wise (“The Sound of Music”).

SERIES NOTES

Marty wants to pop the question on “The Neighborhood” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... The season finale of “Don’t Forget the Lyrics!” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... A search for underground aliens on “Mysteries Decoded” (7 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG) ... A new preacher fills the pews on “Bob Hearts Abishola” (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Magicians audition on “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (8 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Jimmy Fallon welcomes Drew Barrymore, Mo Amer and Burna Boy on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Billy Porter, Jane Mayer and Giulliana Merello visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC, r).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).