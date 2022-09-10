REEL TALK: Slightly new spin on age-old tale 'Pinocchio'

The beloved tale of a puppet yearning to be a “real boy” is reimagined with an amalgam of live action and animation in Robert Zemeckis’ “Pinocchio.” Starring Tom Hanks as Geppetto — who isn’t on the screen enough — and Joseph Gordon-Levitt as the voice of Jiminy Cricket, the story begins on a somber tone.

Perhaps my child-memory of the story didn’t grasp the concept or Zemeckis and his team of writers made sure to punctuate the fact Geppetto has lost both his wife and his son, thus the need to create the wooden boy. As a magical event occurs and Pinocchio comes to life, the Blue Fairy (Cynthia Erivo) gives us a special performance that outshines the entire film as she rhymes and sings her warnings to both Jiminy and Pinocchio as Geppetto snoozes the night away.

Filled with laughter and emotion from the beginning that will hook both kids and adults alike, the film takes a turn when Pinocchio steps out the front door and heads toward school. He, of course, doesn’t make it, thanks to the fast-talking, evil Honest John (voiced by Keegan-Michael Key), who has eyes on making a few bucks off the living puppet.

While Key’s signature style of humor is immediately engaging, the story begins to slow its pace and the adventure veers into territory only a young child will find entertaining. Although, the younger ones might be a bit scared by some of the ferociously demonic creatures that haunt the young puppet boy.

Benjamin Evan Ainsworth voices our wooden boy Pinocchio, bringing him to life across a 24-hour period. The child-like innocence is authentic with his cherubic voice, allowing viewers to have compassion with Pinocchio as he navigates the evils and temptations of his small world. While most of the film is animated, the lines of reality and animation are blurred when Geppetto enters a scene.

Precision makes the entire scene feel real, never hinting that Hanks isn’t actually interacting with these drawings. And Gordon-Levitt’s rendition of Jiminy gives the film the much needed levity, as we yearn for more of his parenthetical comments and social commentary.

“Pinocchio” is a slightly new spin on an age-old tale with gorgeous animation and a message that still holds true today. While it quickly funnels its focus on the younger kids, the pops of humor and heart from Hanks’ Geppetto, Gordon-Levitt’s comical delivery and Erivo’s dulcet voice convey what is needed to keep the adults’ attention, there just isn’t enough of them to make it worth our while.

Reel Talk rating: 2½ stars

"Pinocchio" is now streaming on Disney+.