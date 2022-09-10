KCC to host job fair on Sept. 29

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — From 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 29, Kankakee Community College will host a Fall Job Fair in the KCC College Center.

The event is open to the public. Veterans are encouraged to attend as well. Admission is free.

Employers will conduct pre-screening interviews for full- and part-time positions.

“The pandemic impacted the way we do so many things in our daily lives. Job searching is one of them,” said Cesar Avalos, coordinator of workforce opportunities at KCC, in a news release.

“Now, more than ever, an in-person job fair is a quintessential way for our students and community to make that one-on-one connection with local employers. Conversely, it is a way for employers to have a conversation with real candidates rather than a resume alone.”

If participants need resumes, they are encouraged to visit KCC’s Career Services Center for assistance before the event.

Information and a current list of employers planning to attend the Job Fair can be found at <a href="https://www.kcc.edu/jobfair" target="_blank">kcc.edu/jobfair</a> or by calling 815-802-8222. On the website, employers also can sign up for the fair.

KCC is located at 100 College Drive, Kankakee, south of downtown Kankakee.