A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Your smiling face

While driving last week, I listened to the radio instead of my usual Spotify playlists. A song geared up and, from the first note, my heart fluttered with happiness.

“Shower the People” by James Taylor began playing, instantly bringing a smile to my face and a calm across my being (as most James Taylor songs do).

I was brought back to the summer of 2015, when “Shower the People” was one of my go-to songs. I was working near the Loop in Chicago and would walk near the river on my lunch break. This was a song that often accompanied me.

As I continued driving, I thought of how many happy memories I have attached to James Taylor music. The first being a concert of his and Carole King’s that I attended with my Dad many moons ago.

They played together at an arena but had the stage set to be like an intimate nightclub, with surrounding tables equipped with dim lamps. Throughout the show, they reminisced of their years of songwriting.

Another memory hit then from my junior year of college. It was the first nice day of the calendar year, and I was able to open my room’s window and enjoy the fresh breeze.

As the sun poured into my space, “What A Wonderful World” by Taylor and Simon & Garfunkel played in the background. That first day of warmth makes it feel like anything is possible, and that song is simply apropos.

Some years after college, I was backpacking through Europe with friends. Needing some fresh air from our small Airbnb apartment in Naples, I stepped outside into a warm Italian night.

I sat on the building’s steps, listening to “Her Town Too” as tourists came in and out of the complex’s entrance for photos. I’d later learn that the building was used on a famous Italian television show and that it was a popular tourist attraction.

Years later, on my first date with Keegan, we sat at the bar of a hibachi restaurant. Somehow, JT came up in conversation, and we both burst into the opening lyrics of “Your Smiling Face.” I knew then that I wanted to keep him around for a while.

I did keep him around and, later that year, we took a trip to Door County. One afternoon, we decided to get different cheeses and bread and make a picnic near the water. Keegan queued up Taylor’s greatest hits and we sat near the lake, eating delicious cheese and enjoying each other’s company.

It’s incredibly likely that I’ll never meet James Taylor, but if I did, I’d want him to know that his music has kept me great company over the years. There are so many small, happy moments that his work is part of — always giving me a smiling face and leading me to think what a wonderful, wonderful world this could be.