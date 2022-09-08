This weekend at the movies: Sept. 9, 2022

<strong>‘Barbarian’</strong>

R, 102 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Horror/mystery.</em> A young woman discovers the rental home she booked is already occupied by a stranger. Against her better judgment, she decides to spend the night but soon discovers there’s a lot more to fear than just an unexpected house guest. Starring Bill Skarsgård, Georgina Campbell and Justin Long.

<strong>‘UnFavorable Odds’</strong>

PG-13, 80 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy/drama/romance.</em> A neglectful husband makes an unconventional bet with a womanizing playboy that he can’t seduce his wife. Starring Charles Malik Whitfield, Maria Tornberg and Grayson Berry.

<strong>‘Lifemark’</strong>

PG-13, 120 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Drama.</em> David’s comfortable world is turned upside down when his birthmother unexpectedly reaches out to him, longing to meet the 18-year-old son she’s only held once. Starring Kirk Cameron, Alex Kendrick and Dawn Long.

<strong>‘Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul.’</strong>

R, 104 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy.</em> Trinitie Childs is the proud first lady of a Southern Baptist megachurch, who together with her husband Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs, once served a congregation in the tens of thousands. But after a scandal forces their church to temporarily close, Trinitie and Lee-Curtis must reopen their church and rebuild their congregation. Starring Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown.

<strong>‘Gigi & Nate’</strong>

PG-13, 114 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama.</em> A young man with a bright future suffers a near-fatal accident and recreates his new life with the help of an unlikely animal friend. Starring Charlie Rowe, Josephine Langford, Marcia Gay Harden and Jim Belushi.

<strong>‘The Invitation’</strong>

PG-13, 105 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror</em>/<em>thriller.</em> After the death of her mother and having no other known relatives, Evie takes a DNA test…and discovers a long-lost cousin she never knew she had. She uncovers twisted secrets in her family’s history and the unsettling intentions behind their sinful generosity. Starring Nathalie Emmanuel, Garrett Hedlund and Alana Boden.

<strong>‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’</strong>

R, 109 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Fantasy/drama.</em> While attending a conference in Istanbul, Dr. Alithea Binnie happens to encounter a djinn who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom. Starring Idris Elba, Tilda Swinton and Nicolas Mouawad.

<strong>‘Orphan: First Kill’</strong>

R, 99 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror</em>/<em>thriller.</em> After escaping from a psychiatric facility in Estonia, Esther travels to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family. Yet, an unexpected twist arises that pits her against a mother who will protect her family at any cost. Starring Isabelle Fuhrman, Julia Stiles and Matthew Finlan.

<strong>‘Breaking’</strong>

PG-13, 103 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Thriller/drama.</em> Desperate for money and running out of options, Marine veteran Brian Brown-Easley holds several people hostage inside a bank, setting the stage for a tense confrontation with police. Starring John Boyega, Michael Kenneth Williams and Nicole Beharie.

<strong>‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’</strong>

PG-13, 99 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/fantasy.</em> The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals who carry on its spirit have created the ultimate androids — Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. However, these two androids call themselves superheroes and start attacking Piccolo and Gohan.

<strong>‘Beast’</strong>

R, 93 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Thriller.</em> Recently widowed Dr. Nate Daniels and his two teenage daughters travel to a South African game reserve managed by Martin Battles, an old family friend and wildlife biologist. However, what begins as a journey of healing soon turns into a fearsome fight for survival when a lion, a survivor of bloodthirsty poachers, begins stalking them. Starring Idris Elba, Sharlto Copley and Iyana Halley.

<strong>‘Bullet Train’</strong>

R, 126 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/thriller.</em> An experienced assassin finds himself battling other professional killers while trying to retrieve a briefcase aboard a speeding bullet train. Starring Brad Pitt, Joey King and Brian Tyree Henry.

<strong>‘DC League of Super-Pets’</strong>

PG, 105 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Children/Comedy/Adventure.</em> Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis. Starring voices of Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Keanu Reeves and John Krasinski.

<strong>‘Where The Crawdads Sing’</strong>

PG-13, 125 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Mystery.</em> From the best-selling novel comes a captivating mystery about Kya, an abandoned girl who raised herself to adulthood in the dangerous marshlands of North Carolina. Starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, Taylor John Smith and Harris Dickinson.

<strong>‘Thor: Love and Thunder’</strong>

PG-13, 119 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Action/adventure.</em> Thor embarks on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced — a quest for inner peace. However, his retirement gets interrupted by Gorr the God Butcher, a galactic killer who seeks the extinction of the gods. Starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale and Russell Crowe.

<strong>‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’</strong>

PG, 90 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy/adventure.</em> Long before he becomes the master of evil, Gru is just a 12-year-old boy in 1970s suburbia, plotting to take over the world from his basement. Starring voices of Steve Carell, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Taraji P. Henson and Julie Andrews.

<strong>‘Top Gun: Maverick’</strong>

PG-13, 131 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/adventure.</em> After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Starring Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer and Jennifer Connelly.

<strong>‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’</strong>

PG-13, 148 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/adventure.</em> Peter Parker is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch and Jon Favreau.