This weekend at the movies: Sept. 16, 2022

<strong>‘See How They Run’</strong>

PG-13, 98 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Mystery/comedy.</em> In 1950s London, plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered. When a world-weary inspector and an eager rookie constable take on the case, they find themselves thrown into a puzzling whodunit within the glamorously sordid world of underground theater, investigating the mysterious homicide at their own peril. Starring Sam Rockwell, Saoirse Ronan and Adrien Brody.

<strong>‘Clerks III’</strong>

R, 105 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Comedy.</em> After suffering a massive heart attack, Randal enlists friends and fellow clerks Dante, Elias, Jay and Silent Bob to help him make a movie about life at the Quick Stop. Starring Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes and Rosario Dawson.

<strong>‘The Woman King’</strong>

PG-13, 135 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/drama.</em> The remarkable story of the Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s with skills and a fierceness unlike anything the world has ever seen. Inspired by true events, The Woman King follows the emotionally epic journey of General Nanisca as she trains the next generation of recruits and readies them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy their way of life. Some things are worth fighting for…Starring Viola Davis, John Boyega and Lashana Lynch.

<strong>‘Pearl’</strong>

R, 102 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror/mystery/thriller.</em> Trapped on her family’s isolated farm, Pearl must tend to her ailing father under the bitter and overbearing watch of her devout mother. Lusting for a glamorous life like she’s seen in the movies, Pearl’s ambitions, temptations, and repressions all collide, in the stunning, technicolor-inspired origin story of the villian from “X.” Starring Mia Goth, David Corenswet and Tandi Wright.

<strong>‘Running the Bases’</strong>

PG, 127 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama.</em> When a small-town baseball coach gets the offer of a lifetime from a larger 6A High School, he uproots his family and leaves the only home he’s ever known. But as a man of faith, he soon faces extreme opposition to his coaching methods from the school superintendent. Starring Brett Varvel, Gigi Orsillo and Todd Terry.

<strong>‘UnFavorable Odds’</strong>

PG-13, 80 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy/drama/romance.</em> A neglectful husband makes an unconventional bet with a womanizing playboy that he can’t seduce his wife. Starring Charles Malik Whitfield, Maria Tornberg and Grayson Berry.

<strong>‘The Invitation’</strong>

PG-13, 105 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror</em>/<em>thriller.</em> After the death of her mother and having no other known relatives, Evie takes a DNA test…and discovers a long-lost cousin she never knew she had. She uncovers twisted secrets in her family’s history and the unsettling intentions behind their sinful generosity. Starring Nathalie Emmanuel, Garrett Hedlund and Alana Boden.

<strong>‘Beast’</strong>

R, 93 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Thriller.</em> Recently widowed Dr. Nate Daniels and his two teenage daughters travel to a South African game reserve managed by Martin Battles, an old family friend and wildlife biologist. However, what begins as a journey of healing soon turns into a fearsome fight for survival when a lion, a survivor of bloodthirsty poachers, begins stalking them. Starring Idris Elba, Sharlto Copley and Iyana Halley.

<strong>‘Bullet Train’</strong>

R, 126 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/thriller.</em> An experienced assassin finds himself battling other professional killers while trying to retrieve a briefcase aboard a speeding bullet train. Starring Brad Pitt, Joey King and Brian Tyree Henry.

<strong>‘DC League of Super-Pets’</strong>

PG, 105 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Children/Comedy/Adventure.</em> Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis. Starring voices of Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Keanu Reeves and John Krasinski.

<strong>‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’</strong>

PG, 90 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy/adventure.</em> Long before he becomes the master of evil, Gru is just a 12-year-old boy in 1970s suburbia, plotting to take over the world from his basement. Starring voices of Steve Carell, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Taraji P. Henson and Julie Andrews.

<strong>‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’</strong>

PG-13, 148 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/adventure.</em> Peter Parker is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch and Jon Favreau.

<strong>‘Jaws’</strong>

PG, 124 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/adventure.</em> A New England police chief, a shark hunter and a scientist have a showdown with a huge white shark. Starring Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw and Richard Dreyfuss.

<strong>‘Barbarian’</strong>

R, 102 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Horror/mystery.</em> A young woman discovers the rental home she booked is already occupied by a stranger. Against her better judgment, she decides to spend the night but soon discovers there’s a lot more to fear than just an unexpected house guest. Starring Bill Skarsgård, Georgina Campbell and Justin Long.

<strong>‘Lifemark’</strong>

PG-13, 120 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Drama.</em> David’s comfortable world is turned upside down when his birthmother unexpectedly reaches out to him, longing to meet the 18-year-old son she’s only held once. Starring Kirk Cameron, Alex Kendrick and Dawn Long.

<strong>‘Where The Crawdads Sing’</strong>

PG-13, 125 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Mystery.</em> From the best-selling novel comes a captivating mystery about Kya, an abandoned girl who raised herself to adulthood in the dangerous marshlands of North Carolina. Starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, Taylor John Smith and Harris Dickinson.

<strong>‘Top Gun: Maverick’</strong>

PG-13, 131 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/adventure.</em> After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Starring Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer and Jennifer Connelly.