Community Briefs: Sept. 10, 2022

<strong>Still I Rise hosting food giveaway</strong>

Still I Rise will be teaming up with Humana, Top Box Foods and the American Diabetes Association for a free food giveaway. From 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at 250 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee (in the farmers’ market parking lot), Still I Rise volunteers will be giving out fresh fruits and veggies, proteins and grains.

They will be providing whole chickens, shrimp, rice, large boxes of fresh produce and more. This is a free event with no registration or ID required. It is on a first come, first serve basis. For more information, go to still-irise.org.

<strong>Book sale at Clifton library</strong>

The Central Citizens’ Library District will be hosting a book sale Sept. 24-29. With a suggested donation of $1 per bag, the library will supply bags. Central CUSD#4 staff will be able to fill bags at no charge with proof of school ID.

The Central Citizens’ Library District is located at 1134 E. 3100 North Road, Clifton, by the auditorium entrance. The hours of the sale will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 24 and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 26-29.

<strong>Bradley Lions’ pancake breakfast</strong>

From 7:30 to 11 a.m. Sept. 17, the Bradley Lions Club will be hosting a pancake breakfast at the Bradley American Legion, 835 W. Broadway, Bradley.

The cost is $7 for the pancake and sausage and biscuits and gravy meal. Children 5 and younger are free.

Bring three or more nonperishable food items for the food pantry to receive $2 off breakfast.

For deliveries of five or more, call 815-932-9180.

<strong>Ascension to host free prostate screening</strong>

From 8 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Ascension Saint Mary, 450 W. Court St., Kankakee, will host a free prostate screening in the Ascension Medical Group Urology offices.

All men 55 and older who have not completed a screening in the past two years are encouraged to take advantage of this free opportunity. Call 815-939-3190 for more information or to reserve your appointment before Sept. 16.

<strong>First Ward’s 4th Annual Community “Back to School Bash”</strong>

From 2 to 6 p.m. Sept. 24 at Old Fair Park, 525 Fair St., Kankakee, there will be food, games, school supplies and uniforms available during the First Ward neighborhood’s 4th Annual Community Back to School Bash. Organizers are seeking donations, which can be sent via Cash App ($2river) or by contacting Alderwoman Malone-Marshall at 815-260-8650 or Alderman Prude at 815-573-6905.