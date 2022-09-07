Seminar to support those who have lost a spouse

KANKAKEE — At 10 a.m. Sept. 24, Peggy Sue Munday, of Munday Motivation, will host “Finding Your Forward, Navigating Life After the Loss of a Spouse,” a free seminar for widows and widowers.

This seminar is also a kick-off for a widow/widower support group that will begin in October, being organized by a group of local widows who recognize this tough road needs conversation and support to navigate through life.

The seminar will be held at Kankakee First Church of the Nazarene (south entrance), 1000 Entrance Avenue. Benjamin Kunz, Psy.D will be speaking. Working with many widows/widowers Dr. Kunz has worked with a variety of clientele throughout the Chicagoland area for the past 15 years. For more information contact Peggy Sue Munday at 815-922-2079.