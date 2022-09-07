Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of Sept. 7-14

<strong>Wright at Twilight</strong>

Wright in Kankakee will be hosting “Wright at Twilight,” an evening of art and musical entertainment at the historic B. Harley Bradley House, 701 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee. The event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

Local musicians Lupe Carroll and Misti Kohl will perform outdoors. Artists Robin Neumann and Mysi Carroll will display their creations inside the house with items available for purchase. Denise Smith, owner of Essential Smoothies, will be on site with a variety of smoothies for sale. The Wright in Kankakee gift shop also will be open.

Tickets cost $10, and ticket holders receive a complimentary glass of wine or bottled water as well as a bag of popcorn.

For tickets, go to <a href="https://www.wright1900.org" target="_blank">wright1900.org</a> and select “Upcoming Events,” or go to Moon Cookie Gallery, 187 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, inside of the Clock Tower Building.

The stars will be out at dusk; bring a lawn chair to enjoy the view. The rain date is set for Sept. 22.

<strong>‘Always…Patsy Cline’ at KVTA</strong>

Kankakee Valley Theatre Association (KVTA) is holding a summer fundraiser and celebration of Patsy Cline’s 90th Birthday in their intimate Black Box Theatre, 1 Stuart Drive, Kankakee. The show will run Friday to Sunday and is directed by Brian Zecher.

"Always...Patsy Cline" is a musical play, complete with down home country humor, true emotion and even some audience participation, includes many of Cline’s unforgettable hits such as “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” “Sweet Dreams” and “Walking After Midnight.”

The show includes 27 songs in all. Cline is joined on stage by the live music combo of Denise Kosik on piano, Dave Leppert on lead guitar, Eric Penrod on bass guitar and Rhonda Stenzinger on drums.

Tickets are available at <a href="https://www.kvta.org" target="_blank">kvta.org</a> or by calling 815-935-8510.

<strong>Mental Health Roundtable</strong>

From 8 to 9 a.m. Friday in Riverside Medical Center’s dining room, the Mental Health Network’s networking roundtable will feature speakers Brandon and Kathi Myers, founders of The Samuel R. Myers Foundation for Suicide and Mental Health Awareness.

They will share Sam’s story and how they are fighting to bring mental health awareness and training to Kankakee County.

The Myers started the Samuel R. Myers Foundation for Suicide and Mental Health Awareness in 2016, shortly after the death of their 19-year-old son to suicide. They are committed to ending the stigma associated with mental health issues by promoting education, training and changes in public policy, primarily aimed at public sector employees and first responders.

The event is free, and registration is not required. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/MHNKankakee" target="_blank">facebook.com/MHNKankakee</a>.

<strong>Kultivators meeting</strong>

The Allium Bulb Sale will be just one item on the docket of the Kultivators’ upcoming meeting Thursday in the auditorium of the Kankakee Public Library. The organization’s business meeting will begin at noon, followed by a 1 p.m. special program, “Transitioning Your Garden into Fall and Winter.”

Featured presenter(s) of the day will be Chris and/or Steve Tholen, of Tholens’ Garden Center, sharing wisdom and experience about all that needs to be done in our gardens around the same time when we’re planting the bulbs for next year.

<strong>Yoga in the Park</strong>

From 5 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Governor Small Memorial Park, 803 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee, Duane Dean Behavioral Health presents a community-based violence prevention program, Yoga in the Park. The classes are designed to encourage an end to violence through yoga, transform one’s mood, emotions, thoughts and physical pain for the positive.

<strong>Sept. 7</strong>

<strong>Overeaters Anonymous 12-Step Meeting</strong>

At 7 p.m. every Wednesday, the group will meet at the State Farm office, 396 S. Kennedy Dr., Bradley. The group previously met at Riverside.

<strong>» 815-408-1262 (Tracy); 815-954-3678 (Jeanne)</strong>

<strong>Sept. 10</strong>

<strong>Ride to Salute Our Heroes</strong>

The annual rally and ride to honor first responders will run for approximately two hours. From 8 to 10 a.m. is breakfast ($15 for all-you-can-eat) and at 10:30 a.m. kickstands go up. The ride will begin at Reddick Fire Department and will end at Bradley Fire Department.

<strong>» 815-693-2818 (Dave Diveley)</strong>

<strong>Bunks Across America Bed Build</strong>

From 9 a.m. to noon at Lowe’s, 860 Kinzie Ave., Bradley, Sleep in Heavenly Peace and interested volunteers will be building beds for children in the community who are without a bed. Volunteers must be at least 12 years of age.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.form.jotform.com/222386463913157" target="_blank">form.jotform.com/222386463913157</a></strong>

<strong>East Side Market</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a market will be held at KCCSI, 657 E. Court St., Kankakee. Vendors are welcomed to sign up.

<strong>» 815-214-9675</strong>

<strong>Sun River Terrace Village Fest</strong>

Starting at noon at the Ralph J. Bailey Community Center, 7219 E. Chicago St., Sun River Terrace, there will be an all-day event featuring a mechanical bull, bounce house, outdoor movie at dusk (bring chairs), various vendors, 50/50 raffle, basket raffles, school supply giveaway, Little Mr. & Little Miss Sun River Terrace Crowning, and live entertainment from DJ Swoope and the 10 Grand Band. Food vendors include Rita G’s, Que It Up Cafe, BRDIVI, Nell’s Barbecue.

<strong>» 815-937-1200</strong>

<strong>ICARe Shelter Fundraiser</strong>

Kris Rotonda, of Jordan’s Way, will be heading to Iroquois County Animal Rescue for a fundraiser from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday. The event will be livestreamed as Rotonda goes throughout the shelter, visiting with the animals.

For more information and to catch the livestream, go to Iroquois County Animal Rescue on Facebook.

<strong>Sept. 11</strong>

<strong>Kankakee Reptile & Animal Exhibit</strong>

The monthly exhibit returns from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds, 213 W. 4000S Road, Kankakee. See chameleons, crickets, hamsters, guinea pigs, arachnids-spiders, snakes and more. Tickets cost $5 per person; kids 10 and younger are free.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.midwestexpos.com" target="_blank">midwestexpos.com</a></strong>

<strong>Art in the Park</strong>

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, the GFWC-IL Woman’s Club of Kankakee will host an event at Governor Small Park, 803 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee. There will be local artists, music and entertainment, and food. There will be a talent show for an entry fee of $5 (per person) and $10 (group).

<strong>» <a href="mailto:gfwcwomansclubofkankakee@aol.com" target="_blank">gfwcwomansclubofkankakee@aol.com</a></strong>

<strong>Pull in the Park</strong>

Starting at 11 a.m. at Chebanse American Legion Park, 301 W. Fourth St., Chebanse, the day-long event consists of a kids pedal tractor pull, barnyard farm stock tractor pull, a patriotic ceremony, vendors including ice cream and food/beverages.

<strong>» 815-383-9408</strong>

<em><strong>To submit a calendar listing, email <a href="mailto:life@daily-journal.com" target="_blank">life@daily-journal.com</a>. </strong></em>