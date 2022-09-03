United Way sharing learning activities through Bright By Text

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — At the start of this new school year, United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties’ Success By 6 Coalition encourages local families to text “UWKIC” to 274448 to subscribe for helpful child development tips and resources.

Through this free resource, United Way offers caregivers of children, prenatal to age eight, a variety of tools and resources to help them confidently navigate the new school year.

Bright By Text services are free, and subscribers will receive two to four text messages per week with links to tips, short videos, and related resources. Through these texts, families with young children can access free, fun learning activities, health and wellness tips, and information about relevant community resources and events in Kankakee and Iroquois Counties.

United Way and Ascension St. Mary currently work in partnership to make Bright By Text free for our entire community. This tool aligns with United Way’s mission priorities: to improve the health and education of our community. Bright by Text partners with national expert resources like PBS, Vroom, Sesame Street, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to deliver content for families.

“We are thrilled to see local families signing up for Bright by Text to receive timely early childhood education and development tools,” said Fiana Smith, Community Impact Manager for United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties, in a news release.

“This service is a wonderful resource and our Success by 6 Coalition is working hard to ensure Kankakee and Iroquois county families are aware of this free resource and local events happening this school year.”

Learn more about Bright by Text and United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties at myunitedway.org/bright-text.