Tuesday Book Review back for another 6 sessions

This fall, the local meet-up Tuesday Book Review will resume meetings. The group began more than 60 years ago and “continues a strong tradition of interesting programs for area residents,” according to the group’s vice president, Claire McElroy.

Tuesday Book Review meets six times per year at the Quality Inn in Bradley. A luncheon is served at noon followed by the program. This year’s speakers include:

<strong>Oct. 4:</strong> Denise Swanson, New York Times best-selling author

<strong>Nov. 1:</strong> Stephen Case, Ph.D., Olivet Nazarene University faculty and planetarium director, will discuss “Making Stars Phyical”

<strong>Dec. 6:</strong> Special holiday celebration

<strong>March 7:</strong> Laurie Dennis, author of historical fiction, will discuss “The Lacquered Talisman”

<strong>April 4:</strong> Ruth Hull Chatlein, a Kankakee native and an author of historical and contemporary fiction

<strong>May 2:</strong> Leslie Goddard, Ph.D., author and actress will present a living history portrayal of Julia Child.

The group was established in 1956 and returned last fall after a hiatus because of the pandemic. In 2021, Dr. Max Reams, retired professor from Olivet Nazarene University, presented, along with Danny Gould, Ellie Carlson, Larry Yellen and Erin Carlson.

For more information on Tuesday Book Review, follow "Tuesday Book Review of Kankakee County" on Facebook. To apply for membership, email <a href="mailto:tuesdaybookreviewk3@gmail.com" target="_blank">tuesdaybookreviewk3@gmail.com</a>.