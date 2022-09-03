REEL TALK: Uniqueness of 'Gigi & Nate' gets lost in shuffle

“Gigi & Nate” takes a unique look at service animals, as a Capuchin Monkey finds a new home and purpose assisting Nate (Charlie Rowe), a young quadriplegic. Unfortunately, this monkey is the only unique aspect to the film after the continuous and harrowing set up before Nate becomes paralyzed.

The beginning of the film is excruciating, as every situation creates a sense of dread. From cliff diving (we know he becomes a quadriplegic, remember) and riding in the back of a pick up truck, to boating on the 4th of July, we hold our breath as the anxiety mounts, awaiting the pivotal point.

The situation slowly covers you like an innocent blanket until you find yourself unable to breath, realizing what has happened to this promising young man.

It’s a parent’s worst nightmare of a situation, not knowing if your child will live or die; if he or she lives, what will be the quality of life? The director, Nick Hamm, expertly places us in Nate’s parents’ (Marcia Gay Harden, Jim Belushi) shoes as the couple does everything within their means to help their son adapt to his new situation.

Finally, when Gigi, a rescued Capuchin Monkey who has been trained as a service animal, comes into the picture, the story becomes much more superficial, lacking depth and emotion. Writer David Hudgins takes on a multitude of subplots, none of which is explored or given much thought.

It glances over Nate’s love interest, his siblings’ guilt and his parents’ relationship issues, as well as one of the more pivotal circumstances — animal rights activists against primates as service animals.

Sinking the film further is the character depictions of Mom and Dad in their oh-so-traditional roles and animal rights leader Chloe Gaines (Welker White), all of whom lack authenticity.

White flounders in what should have been a strong protagonist role. Belushi’s performance just can’t find the right note.

But both needed a stronger script and director to bring it to life.

However, Rowe is inordinately engaging in this role, and it is his depiction that keeps us intrigued.

There’s a good story buried beneath the fluff of fiction, and while it is based on the reality of primates as service animals, the writer creating the superfluous characters and situations in the film does it a disservice.

The family is the richest of the rich with no expenses spared as they fly their son in the middle of a storm to a “better” hospital. Or when they build a glass home for their son to live comfortably, taking all reliability to this family almost completely out of the picture.

It’s an odd choice, and as the writer shies away from depicting crucial moments such as the courtroom scene, “Gigi & Nate” becomes a film soon to be forgotten.

This movie does pose an interesting question about limitations to types of service animals and enlightens most of us who didn’t realize monkeys were used to assist disabled humans. Unfortunately, the story couldn’t find the through line to follow and got lost in its own mess.

Reel Talk rating: 1½ stars

"Gigi & Nate" is now playing in theaters.