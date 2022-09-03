New on the bookshelf: Sept. 3, 2022

<strong>Sharp, modern take on H.G. Wells</strong>

Drawing inspiration from H.G. Wells’ 1896 mad-scientist story “The Island of Doctor Moreau,” “The Daughter of Doctor Moreau” makes a number of ingenious adaptations to Wells’ tale about a scientist on an island who practices vivisection to create human-animal hybrids. Author Silvia Moreno-Garcia imagines that this island is actually the Yucatan peninsula, allowing the book to use a real historical conflict, The Yucatan Caste War, as a backdrop. This puts the political ramifications of the hybrids’ otherness into even sharper relief.

If you’re a they-don’t-make-’em-like-they-used-to type of reader who longs for the romance and high drama of big 19th-century novels, “The Daughter of Doctor Moreau” is a flawless replica. But like the best historical fiction, this novel also speaks to the heart of what contemporary readers turn to literature for, as it draws out the colonial and racial implications of Moreau’s “research,” enlarging Wells’ own moral message. Ultimately, it’s a good thing Moreno-Garcia is so prolific: It’s likely we won’t have to wait too long to see where she’ll take us next.

— Colleen Abel, Star Tribune

<strong>Immigrants changed dying city of Utica</strong>

In “City of Refugees: The Story of Three Newcomers Who Breathed Life Into a Dying American Town,” Susan Hartman, who’s taught writing at Columbia and Yale, takes on this tempting and relevant topic.

Hartman spent years reporting on the unfolding lives of three main characters who’ve settled in Utica, N.Y.: Sadia, a rebellious and vivacious Somali Bantu teen, whose mother leans on her for Americanizing far too fast; Mersiha, a Bosnian who opens a tasty bakery and catering hall — and then runs into the COVID-19 lockdown; and Ali, an Iraqi with traumatic war experiences, who nevertheless returns as a translator for American troops so his salary can provide a nest egg for his family in Utica.

Hartman offers us 48 episodic chapters portraying incidents in their daily lives. This inventory of events documents, realistically, the many minuscule obstacles — mostly stemming from bigotry, poverty and cultural unfamiliarity — frustrating success, even as advancement does happen.

The chapters also include similar information about the characters’ friends, relatives and neighbors.

— Mark Kramer, Star Tribune

<strong>Lit journalist confronts mathphobia</strong>

Buried amid summer beach reads is a literary treasure. Alec Wilkinson’s keen-eyed, beguiling new memoir, “A Divine Language,” recounts how, in his 60s, he confronted the ogres of his adolescence: algebra, geometry, calculus. A longtime contributor to the New Yorker, Wilkinson had been, like many of us, a mathphobe: quadratic formulas and differential calculus was all Greek to him. But he saw the numbers (and letters) on the wall, and wanted to know what they meant.

His old grievance feels personal. “Finally and furthermore and likewise and not least, I had it in for mathematics, for what I recalled of its self-satisfaction, its smugness, and its imperiousness,” he writes. “It had abused me, and I felt aggrieved. I was returning, with a half-century’s wisdom, to knock the smile off math’s face.”

He guides us through thickets of sine and cosine, digressions on Shakespeare and the concept of infinity. In the end he achieves his goal: His book demystifies math, illuminating the godlike, immutable properties of proofs and the ways numbers evolve, like animal species. For readers craving high style during the dog days, “A Divine Language” is simply divine.

— Hamilton Cain, Star Tribune