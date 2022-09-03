New on the bookshelf: Sept. 10, 2022

<strong>Don’t miss ‘A Tidy Ending’</strong>

Is there anything more delicious than an unreliable narrator? Reading an engrossing story and slowly realizing that the eyes through which you are seeing things might be a tad — skewed? Joanna Cannon’s “A Tidy Ending” is told by Linda, a woman who has built a sturdy, ordinary life in an English town far away from her traumatic childhood in Wales. She has a husband named Terry, a factory worker who enjoys television and Friday nights in the pub; a part-time job at a charity shop; and a bossy, meddling mother who lives not far away. Other than Linda’s compulsive desire to clean, all seems fairly normal.

And then young women begin disappearing, and Linda — who has long been known to the police as a busybody and a chronic reporter of perceived crimes — starts working on figuring it all out.

The many threads of this thoroughly engrossing story come together slowly:

Although the bodies continue to pile up, this is much more than a murder mystery; the mystery is almost secondary to the slow reveal of Linda’s soul.

This book didn’t just stay with me. It stayed and stayed and stayed.

— Laurie Hertzel, Star Tribune

<strong>Engaging mystery of student’s disappearance</strong>

The British-born author Lawrence Osborne, himself something of a nomad, sets “On Java Road” in Hong Kong. This time around his “rootless wanderer” is a veteran English journalist whose dedication to unearthing the truth eventually puts his reputation on the line, a key friendship under pressure, and his life in jeopardy.

Adrian Gyle has been an ex-pat reporter in Hong Kong for more than 20 years. Although he has never made a name for himself, he has become, in his words, an “excellent nonentity.” Sometimes he has received a helping hand from his old Cambridge University friend Jimmy Tang, who as the scion of one of Hong Kong’s wealthiest families wields considerable power and influence.

When pro-democracy protesters take to the streets to demonstrate against Beijing’s harsh policies and erosion of freedoms, both men observe the civil unrest that unfolds. Then Jimmy introduces Adrian to Rebecca To, a student protester with whom he has begun an extramarital affair. Jimmy is infatuated with her and “fascinated by the anarchy.”

It isn’t as gritty as it perhaps should be. Nevertheless, Osborne tells a riveting and neatly unnerving story that brilliantly conveys “a period of sacred madness.”

— Malcolm Forbes, Star Tribune

<strong>Mourning death, environmental disasters that affect all</strong>

Kathryn Savage’s debut lyric essay “Groundglass” is about mourning — particularly the loss of her father to gastric cancer. Like Joan Didion in “The Year of Magical Thinking,” Savage approaches grief by situating her thoughts within the conversations of other writers, including Terry Tempest Williams, Jacques Roubaud and Camille T. Dungy, but in so doing, her individual mourning moves quickly and fruitfully to larger discussions about how our bodies are connected to the spaces around us.

Specifically, she invokes the idea of “place-history” alongside “body burden” to consider how past environmental actions live on not just in the spaces where they occurred but also in our bodies because of the “the load of environmental pollutants bodies hold.” It is this dark interrelationship between the self and toxic spaces, both literally and figuratively, that concerns Savage and her effective meditation.

Overall, Savage balances the personal with research so readers can feel both why she cares and why we should. This work is a worthy reflection on the important subject of how the polluting of our spaces can’t but infiltrate our bodies and should filter into our thinking and actions.

— Abby Manzella, Star Tribune