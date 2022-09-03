Miss Kankakee Princess returns for class of 2022

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — The Miss Kankakee Scholarship Association is inviting girls ages 5 to 12 to participate in Princess Day on Nov. 19, as part of Miss Kankakee’s Princess, class of 2022.

An informational meeting will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Sept. 17 in the Franco Room of Ascension St. Mary Hospital. Then, training will begin on Sept. 24 and will continue on every Saturday in October.

During training, participants will learn how to walk like a princess and a dance routine. They’ll also receive guidance in etiquette training, and will participate in community events.

This is a non-competitive program where every participant will receive a crown.

The association also will be hosting scholarship opportunities for ages 13 to 18, and ages 19 to 26.

These scholarship opportunities are part of Miss Illinois. For information on how to sign up and participate, go to <a href="https://www.missillinois.org" target="_blank">missillinois.org</a> or contact director Gloria Sanders at 815-922-7243 or email <a href="mailto:dir.misskankakee@gmail.com" target="_blank">dir.misskankakee@gmail.com</a>.