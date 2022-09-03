Manteno library collecting plastic caps to create benches for veterans home

MANTENO — The Manteno Public Library is hosting “Plastic Caps to Benches” to support AMVETS Post 107. They are collecting plastic bottle caps and lids to be recycled into two benches for the Manteno Veterans Home.

Acceptable donations include:

• Medicine bottle caps

• Milk jug caps

• Detergent caps

• Hair spray caps

• Plastic bottle caps

• Butter lids

• Creamer lids

• Coffee lids

Any plastic cap or lid will be accepted, and donations can be dropped off at the library. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>.