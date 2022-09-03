BBCHS Foundation dinner to honor Randazzo, Woodruff

Daily Journal staff report

The Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School Academic Foundation Annual Dinner will be held starting at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Kankakee Country Club.

The Academic Foundation has honored the 2022 Alumnus of the Year and 2022 Outstanding Achievement award recipients. Mike Randazzo, Class of 1980, was chosen to receive the 2022 Alumnus of the Year award.

Randazzo has lived in the area all of his life and has watched BBCHS and the community grow into what it is today. He is the owner/operator of Randazzo’s Gallery Collision Center. He opened the business a year after graduation from BBCHS.

“The list of service organizations Mr. Randazzo supports is endless as is his generous support to BBCHS,” said event organizers in a news release.

“Mike and his wife, Lynn, enjoy their four children and two grandchildren. During the summer, he considers his weekly golf date with his parents as one of his greatest blessings.”

Dr. Teresa Woodruff, 1981 BBCHS grad, will be awarded the 2022 Outstanding Achievement award at the dinner. Woodruff is the provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at Michigan State University.

“From graduating summa cum laude from Olivet Nazarene University and being named the Maggie Sloan Crawford Graduate, the highest award given to a graduating senior, to her breakthrough work in endocrinology, her career accomplishments are immeasurable and far too many to mention here but we hope you’ll join us at the dinner to celebrate Teresa’s amazing work,” organizers said.

In 2013 she was named to Time magazine’s “Most Influential Persons” list (voted 112th).

Woodruff and Randazzo will share their inspirational life experiences with BBCHS students during a presentation in September. The BBCHS Academic Foundation awards $25,000 to $30,000 in classroom grants annually and provided 21 scholarships last year alone. The foundation’s mission is to enhance academic programs at BBCHS for classroom projects that are not in the regular school budget.

“Through the generosity of BBCHS alumni, parents and community members, the Foundation has given over $387,800 to helping students at BBCHS,” continued the news release.

“The BBCHS Academic Foundation is proud to recognize these outstanding BBCHS Alumni.”

For more information and tickets for the dinner, contact Laurie Blake in the alumni office. Call 815-937-3707, ext. 6003, or email <a href="mailto:lblake@bbchs.org" target="_blank">lblake@bbchs.org</a>.