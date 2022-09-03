A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Labor Day reflections

According to History.com, “Labor Day pays tribute to the contributions and achievements of American workers and is traditionally observed on the first Monday in September. It was created by the labor movement in the late 19th century and became a federal holiday in 1894.”

Labor Day regulations enforced better working conditions, including more palatable hours. Eventually this led to more workplace/force rights for women. While it’s nice that this holiday gives us a three-day weekend, I’d like to take time to honor what it truly means.

As much as many of us would love to never work another day in our lives, I don’t believe that’s fully true. Aside from the fact that I very much enjoy my work, I don’t think I’d enjoy never working another day in my life.

Bigger than that, I feel grateful to have the labor right to be able to work. With every job I’ve had, I feel a sense of purpose and accomplishment; and I love any opportunity to help others through my work.

Making money is cool, too, of course.

Overall, the best thing about work, in my opinion, is having the opportunity to continue learning — about an industry, a community and myself as a worker.

I didn’t have a legitimate “paycheck job” until I was 18. Junior high and high school gigs were always babysitting, and I was learning even then. Mostly learning how to take care of someone other than yourself.

That aforementioned paycheck job was when I began working as an extra in television shows filmed in Chicago. For a while, I had a streak of working on medical dramas set in hospitals where I would “play” a patient. So, I got paid to lounge in a bed all day...not bad work if you can get it.

As much as I enjoyed that work, it made for long, tedious days; sometimes 12- to 14-hour gigs when all said and done. In this job, I learned a lot about tenacity and following direction.

My next gig was a salon receptionist, and I don’t think there’s enough space in this paper to detail what I learned at that job — about the beauty industry, organizational skills and customer service.

During my junior and senior years of college, I worked at my college newspaper as both an editor and a reporter. What I learned there I am still using to this day (and I love it!).

In my collegiate summers, I worked for a hospitality company that would outsource temps to different offices in Chicago. I’d do everything from answering phones to stocking kitchens. There, much like with the salon, I learned a lot about working with different personalities.

Before coming here, I worked for a public relations firm. I learned a lot about how to elevate one’s brand and how people get on TV and in magazines. A very interesting job to say the least.

And, that brings us to now. I’m not exaggerating when I say I learn something new here every day.

I’m grateful for the continued opportunity to work and learn; and am extremely grateful to those who fought to make these opportunities possible.