September events in Coal City include festival, community garage sale

Two community events are planned for September in Coal City, starting with the return of the fall festival. Later in the month will be the community-wide garage sale.

<strong>2ND ANNUAL FALL FESTIVAL</strong>

The Village of Coal City’s 2nd Annual Fall Fest will kick off Sept. 16 with a performance by the band Bad Choices, sponsored by Bob’s Advanced Auto, starting after the football game in the parking lot next to 625 S. Broadway.

The festival will continue from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday. From 4 to 7 p.m. will be a car show on South Broadway Street, starting at Campbell Park going north to Oak Street. Prizes will be awarded.

At 6 p.m., the Megan Bugg 5K Run will start at Babe’s Tap. From 4 to 7 p.m. at Campbell Park, there will be an inflatable obstacle course and more.

Touch-A-Truck will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. on Center Street and is hosted by the Coal City Fire Department and Public Works.

The band Snap Shot will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. in Bob’s Advanced Auto’s parking lot on South Broadway.

Other activities Saturday will include axe throwing, an archery range and an escape room.

Beer is being provided by the Lion’s Club, brats by the Boy Scouts, hoagies by the Presbyterian Church, lemonade shake ups by the Science Club, coffee and baked goods by Beans N Bites.

From 4 to 9 p.m., food will be available from the Picture Me Smokin’ food truck. More food and refreshments will be available from local establishments.

For more information, call village hall at 815-634-8608, or go to <a href="https://www.coalcity-il.gov" target="_blank">coalcity-il.gov</a>.

<strong>COMMUNITY-WIDE GARAGE SALE</strong>

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 23 and 24, the Village of Coal City will sponsor a community-wide garage sale. Addresses with a list of items will be included on maps that will be online at coalcity-il.gov and distributed by Sept. 22.

Maps will be available at the Coal City Village Hall at 515 S. Broadway, Coal City. The event is free and will take place rain or shine.

For more information, call village hall at 815-634-8608.