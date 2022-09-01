Live music this weekend: Sept. 1, 2022

<strong>Shoe Fest</strong> will be happening Friday through Sunday; check out <a href="https://www.shoe-fest.com" target="_blank">shoe-fest.com</a> for a full lineup.
<strong>John David Daily Band</strong>
Kankakee Valley Boat Club — 1600 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee
<em>6 p.m. tonight</em>
<strong>Shelby Ryan</strong>
Flight 102 — 565 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais
<em>6 p.m. tonight</em>
<strong>Peter Czifra (piano presentation)</strong>
King Music, Inc. — 670 W. Broadway St., Bradley
<em>5:30 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>The BuzzBins</strong>
Sunset Stroll — South Schuyler Avenue, downtown Kankakee
<em>6 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>Vern ‘N’ Vern</strong>
Kankakee Farmers’ Market — South Schuyler Avenue and East Merchant Street
<em>9:30 a.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Art Fest 3</strong>
Feat. 1.21 Gigawatts; Cinnamon Cigarettes; The Katzpa Jammas; Fear of Saturn
College Church — 200 University Ave., Bourbonnais
<em>5:30 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Astro Circus</strong>
Ryan's Pier — 112 E. First St., Aroma Park
<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>High Anxiety</strong>
Off the Vine — 121 E. Washington St., Momence
<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>South Side Social Club</strong>
Herscher Labor Day Celebration — Village Park, Herscher
<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Improper Dose</strong>
Steam Hollow — 450 S. Spruce St., Manteno
<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>MuddSharks “AcoustiSharks”</strong>
Sollitt Tap — 11830 N. Sollitt Road, Beecher
<em>2 p.m. Sunday</em>
<strong>Tim Gleason and the Whiskey Disco Band</strong>
Herscher Labor Day Celebration — Village Park, Herscher
<em>7 p.m. Sunday</em>
<strong>The Silhouettes</strong>
Herscher Labor Day Celebration — Village Park, Herscher
<em>4:30 p.m. Monday</em>
To have your listing included, email <a href="mailto:life@daily-journal.com">life@daily-journal.com</a>.