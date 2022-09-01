Live music this weekend: Sept. 1, 2022

<strong>Shoe Fest</strong> will be happening Friday through Sunday; check out <a href="https://www.shoe-fest.com" target="_blank">shoe-fest.com</a> for a full lineup.

<strong>John David Daily Band</strong>

Kankakee Valley Boat Club — 1600 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee

<em>6 p.m. tonight</em>

<strong>Shelby Ryan</strong>

Flight 102 — 565 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais

<em>6 p.m. tonight</em>

<strong>Peter Czifra (piano presentation)</strong>

King Music, Inc. — 670 W. Broadway St., Bradley

<em>5:30 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>The BuzzBins</strong>

Sunset Stroll — South Schuyler Avenue, downtown Kankakee

<em>6 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Vern ‘N’ Vern</strong>

Kankakee Farmers’ Market — South Schuyler Avenue and East Merchant Street

<em>9:30 a.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Art Fest 3</strong>

Feat. 1.21 Gigawatts; Cinnamon Cigarettes; The Katzpa Jammas; Fear of Saturn

College Church — 200 University Ave., Bourbonnais

<em>5:30 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Astro Circus</strong>

Ryan's Pier — 112 E. First St., Aroma Park

<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>High Anxiety</strong>

Off the Vine — 121 E. Washington St., Momence

<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>South Side Social Club</strong>

Herscher Labor Day Celebration — Village Park, Herscher

<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Improper Dose</strong>

Steam Hollow — 450 S. Spruce St., Manteno

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>MuddSharks “AcoustiSharks”</strong>

Sollitt Tap — 11830 N. Sollitt Road, Beecher

<em>2 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>Tim Gleason and the Whiskey Disco Band</strong>

Herscher Labor Day Celebration — Village Park, Herscher

<em>7 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>The Silhouettes</strong>

Herscher Labor Day Celebration — Village Park, Herscher

<em>4:30 p.m. Monday</em>

