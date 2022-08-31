National charity to visit Iroquois animal shelter for fundraiser

IROQUOIS — After recently raising funds for Kankakee County Humane Foundation through a livestream, Kris Rotonda, of Jordan’s Way, will be heading to Iroquois County Animal Rescue for a Sept. 10 fundraiser.

The event originally was set for August but was rescheduled because of WiFi issues. Now, Rotonda will be at ICARe from 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 10. The event will be livestreamed as Rotonda goes throughout the shelter, visiting with the animals.

“We all love our dogs, but my dog, Jordan, inspired me to change the world,” wrote Rotonda in a Facebook post about what inspired his organization.

“Did you know that 800 shelters don’t have enough food to regularly feed the animals housed there?”

For more information and to catch the livestream, go to Iroquois County Animal Rescue on Facebook.