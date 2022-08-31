Food Network turns to comedy in trying times

The No Recipe Road Trip With the Try Guys (Alex Sherman/Food Network)

In what’s become an iron law of television, eventually all reality shows will devolve into sitcoms, and much of cable fare will lean on YouTube stars to gain an audience.

Need proof? Tonight, the Food Network, a place once known for informative series about cooking, will launch “The No Recipe Road Trip With the Try Guys” (9 p.m., TV-G).

Who are the Try Guys, and why would you watch the Food Network for a show that dispenses with recipes? I thought we watched it to learn them.

The Try Guys are a quartet of comedy performance artists who have been around since 2014. Their earliest clips were on BuzzFeed, but they since have moved on and have gained more than 7 million subscribers on YouTube. Has any Food Network show ever been watched by 7 million viewers? If it has, it has probably moved to greener pastures.

The “Guys” are known for bluffing their way through various situations. Their initial breakthrough clip was about their first time wearing women’s underwear. And they have faked their way through many situations since that brief encounter.

The first stop in their “Road Trip” is Nashville, Tenn., a city that has redefined itself from Music City to a destination for weddings and attendant bachelor and bachelorette parties and other long weekend celebrations. Seems like the perfect place for the Try Guys to turn kitchens and dining halls into showcases for physical comedy involving multi-tiered wedding cakes.

• Truth in packaging: Netflix offers true-crime buffs the third season of its series “I Am a Killer.” In each episode, we meet a prisoner convicted of homicide and hear his or her story and the complicated paths that put them behind bars.

In some cases, legal complications keep hopes of exoneration alive. In others, clearly guilty parties come to terms with the families of their victims, and in others, the survivors organize their lives around crusades for retribution, fighting to deny parole or awaiting the day they hold vigil after a more final form of justice has been meted out. Help yourself.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Two acts move forward on “America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

• After a bar brawl lands a party girl a community service sentence, she discovers a soul mate and a reason to settle down in the 2018 romantic comedy “Valentine’s Day Ever After” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G). Tiptoeing dangerously close to PG, I’d say.

• Teams use old-school technology to create a Scottish broadsword in “Forged in Fire” (7 p.m., History, TV-PG).

• A food truck ignites on “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

• A moonlighting security job turns deadly on “S.W.A.T.” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• Explosions rock the windy city on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

• Darius Rucker performs old favorites and shares anecdotes about the songs on “CMT Storytellers” (9 p.m., CMT, TV-PG).

CULT CHOICE

TCM ends its August “Summer Under the Stars” festival with a 24-hour salute to the films of Peter Sellers. After witnessing the wide latitude that people give Hollywood stars (Britt Ekland and Victor Mature), an Italian con man (Sellers) hides in plain sight by pretending to be the director of a pretentious art film in the 1966 comedy “After the Fox” (9 p.m., TCM, TV-PG), directed by Vittorio De Sica. Neil Simon co-wrote the screenplay, and Burt Bacharach collaborated with prolific Italian composer Piero Piccioni on the score.

SERIES NOTES

“Big Brother” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Two contestants are eliminated in as many hours on “MasterChef” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Competing narratives on “The Conners” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... You gotta know when to fold ‘em on the season 3 premiere of “DC’s Stargirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... A power vacuum at the furniture store on “The Goldbergs” (7:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “The Challenge: USA” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Janine has stories to share on “Abbott Elementary” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... A supportive audience on “Home Economics” (8:30 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14) ... “Press Your Luck” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Mindy Kaling, Sen. Chris Murphy and Joe Walsh are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS, r) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Jane Fonda, Joe Keery and Alex G. on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC, r) ... Steve Carell, Machine Gun Kelly and Ingrid Andress visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC, r).

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).