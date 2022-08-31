Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of Aug. 31-Sept. 6

<strong>Herscher Labor Day Celebration</strong>

Herscher will be celebrating 101 years of its annual Labor Day Celebration. Events are set for Sept. 3-5 — with the beer stand opening from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday — and will include games, music and the grand parade.

From noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday, the Herscher Area Historical Society Museum, 190 S. Main St., will be open. During those same hours, the HAHS Anderson House will be open at 161 W. Myrtle St., and there will be farm and yard displays in the annex.

<strong>Shoe Fest</strong>

The 11th annual Shoe Fest will be held Friday to Sunday at Camp Shaw-Waw-Nas-See, 6641 N. 6000W Road, Manteno.

“This three-day camping event celebrates community and the creativity spirit that brings us together through art installations, yoga and world renowned and local live music,” explained organizers in a news release.

This year's performers include:

• Leftover Salmon

• Keller Williams

• Todd Sheaffer (of Railroad Earth)

• Old Shoe

• Allie Kral

• Chicago Farmer & The Fieldnotes

• Mr. Blotto

• Steady Flow

• Them Coulee Boys

• The Burney Sisters

• The Hillbenders

• Family Groove Company

• The People Brothers Band

• Joseph Huber

• Mama Said String Band

• Jack Cloonan Band

• ClusterPluck

• Josh Olken

• Broken Robots

• Nasty Snacks

• Ernie Hendrickson

• Charlie Otto

• Railway Gamblers

• The Desperate Bastards

• The Unemployed Architects

• The Rock and Roll Playhouse Plays Music of Grateful Dead for Kids

• Mr. Dave Music

Shoe Fest is family friendly and has activities each morning for families and their kids. They have expanded their family activities to include The Rock and Roll Playhouse Plays Music of Grateful Dead for Kids, Painting With the Shoe Kids, Kids Duck Race, Kung Fu for Kids, Joyfullbubbles and more. They have created a “kids tribe” each morning, during which each child gets to meet other kids and participate in activities such as hikes, face painting, crafts and more. Another creative event for families is a workshop in which attendees can build their own percussive instruments.

For tickets and more information, go to <a href="https://www.shoe-fest.com" target="_blank">shoe-fest.com</a>.

<strong>Project SUN's Meetings for Mental Health Professionals</strong>

Kankakee County mental health professionals, including therapists and social workers, are invited to attend informational meetings hosted by Project SUN regarding opportunities to become a part of the children’s mental health network.

There will be two sessions, the first taking place from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday and the second from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Both sessions will be held at the 4th floor auditorium of the Kankakee Public Library, located at 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee. The sessions are free, but registration is required.

In addition to learning about Project SUN’s efforts to establish a children’s mental health network in Kankakee County, participants will hear about new earning opportunities and ways to become involved with this initiative.

Interested parties can register via EventBrite by searching Project SUN, calling 815-304-5933 or emailing <a href="mailto:projectsun@cfkrv.org" target="_blank">projectsun@cfkrv.org</a>.

<strong>Lifelong Learning Fall Kick-Off at KCC</strong>

The Lifelong Learning Institute is returning for the fall semester at Kankakee Community College. The fall kick-off event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Friday and will feature State’s Attorney Jim Rowe.

The meeting, held in KCC’s Iroquois Room, will be an information session for the fall courses designed for active senior citizens. Rowe will speak on the subject of phone and internet scams and how to avoid them.

For more information or to find out the latest course offerings, go to continuinged.kcc.edu, or call 815-802-8206.

<strong>Starting a Business 101</strong>

At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Economic and Community Development Agency, 200 E. Court St., Suite 410, Kankakee, will host its monthly workshop where local entrepreneurs can receive resources to start a business in Kankakee. Share ideas, ask questions and network.

<a href="mailto:lbjaramillo@citykankakee-il.gov" target="_blank">lbjaramillo@citykankakee-il.gov</a>

<strong>Aug. 31</strong>

<strong>WSW: Ladies Night</strong>

The Manteno Chamber of Commerce's Women Supporting Women is hosting a "Ravinia-style" evening from 6 to 9 p.m. sponsored by National Bank of Manteno. Experience live music featuring Ryan Craig and local vendors. There will be drinks, food and raffles.

<strong><strong>» </strong><a href="https://www.facebook.com/mantenochamber" target="_blank">facebook.com/mantenochamber</a></strong>

<strong>Cheeseburger Night</strong>

At 6 p.m., Manteno Sportsmen’s Club, 851 N. Main St., Manteno, will be hosting Cheeseburger Night with live music, raffles and, of course, cheeseburgers.

<strong><strong>» </strong>815-468-8635</strong>

<strong>Overeaters Anonymous 12-Step Meeting</strong>

At 7 p.m. every Wednesday, the group will meet at the State Farm office, 396 S. Kennedy Drive, Bradley. The group previously met at Riverside.

<strong>» 815-408-1262 (Tracy); 815-954-3678 (Jeanne)</strong>

<strong>Sept. 1</strong>

<strong>Yoga in the Park</strong>

From 5 to 5:30 p.m. at Pine Park -- North Cottage Avenue and East Pine Street in Kankakee -- Duane Dean Behavioral Health will present a community-based violence prevention program: Yoga in the Park. The classes are designed to encourage an end to violence through yoga, transform one’s mood, emotions, thoughts and physical pain for the positive.

<strong>Sept. 2</strong>

<strong>Sept. 2-4</strong>

<strong>Sept. 3</strong>

<strong>Fitness Court Grand Opening</strong>

At 9 a.m., The Fitness Court in Manteno’s Legacy Park officially will open. The event will include opening remarks from Mayor Tim Nugent, a quick informational session about the Fitness Court® from Sarah Marion and a workout session with Fitness Premier. The local Fitness Premier crew will be on site to help guide participants.

<strong><strong>» </strong><a href="https://www.nationalfitnesscampaign.com/illinois" target="_blank">nationalfitnesscampaign.com/illinois</a></strong>

<strong>Peotone FFA Plow For A Cause</strong>

Starting at 9 a.m. at Ginder Farm, 32029 S. Drecksler Road, Peotone, the Peotone FFA will be hosting the annual Plow for a Cause to raise funds in honor of Bradley Police Officer Tyler Bailey. The FFA will be selling concessions and T-shirts during the day. At 1 p.m. is a Kiddie Tractor Pull (registration begins at noon).

<strong>» <a href="https://www.facebook.com/PeotoneFFA" target="_blank">facebook.com/PeotoneFFA</a></strong>

<strong>Car Show and Concert</strong>

From 2 to 7:30 p.m., Country Financial at 1200 N. Convent St., Bourbonnais, will host a car show and concert event.

<strong>Labor Day Street Festival</strong>

From 7 to 11 p.m., Off the Vine, 121 E. Washington St., Momence, will be hosting a festival with food, cash bar and live music from High Anxiety.

<strong><strong>» </strong>815-472-6590</strong>

<strong>Sept. 6</strong>

<strong>Ascension Rx Mobile Food Pantry</strong>

From 3 to 4:30 p.m. in the St. Rose Catholic Church parking lot, at 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, Ascension Health St. Mary Hospital will be hosting a free Rx Mobile Pantry with produce, milk, eggs and meat. Open to all community members.

<strong>» 815-937-2100</strong>

<strong>Manteno Cruise Nights</strong>

From 6 p.m. to dusk, join the fun on Main Street and enjoy viewing various types of vehicles. Held in Main Street parking lot between 1st and 3rd streets.

<strong>» <a href="mailto:mantenocruisenight@att.net" target="_blank">mantenocruisenight@att.net</a> (Rich)</strong>

