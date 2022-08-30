Steve Carell returns in Hulu's thriller 'The Patient'

“Good artists copy; great artists steal.” That quote, attributed to Pablo Picasso, among others, came to mind while I was (re)viewing “The Patient,” an FX drama streaming on Hulu. Elements of “Misery,” “Silence of the Lambs” and “In Treatment” came immediately to mind, and “Silence” even is mentioned in the first episode.

At the risk of giving too much away, the plot is established quickly. Domhnall Gleeson stars as Sam Fortner, a troubled young man who hopes therapist Alan Strauss (Steve Carell) can help him. Their early sessions prove unrewarding because Sam is so unforthcoming, even refusing to take off his sunglasses. Frustrated by his fairly generic observations, Alan suggests Sam seek treatment elsewhere. The next thing we (and Alan) know, he’s chained to a bed in the basement of a mid-20th century home located, Sam informs us, in the middle of nowhere.

Naturally, Alan is terrified and demands his freedom. But now in his natural element, Sam takes off his glasses and begins to open up. He’s not just a mixed-up young man damaged by his father’s violence; he’s a serial killer who wants Alan to “cure” him before he strikes again.

Much like “In Treatment,” episodes unfold in 20- to 30-minute dollops. They are simply too intense to go on much longer. The series makes great use of illustrative details. In flashbacks, Alan’s house, most notably his kitchen, is as generic as a showroom. In contrast, his lair of captivity brims with icky and dated decor, seething with sordid associations. From his therapeutic confessions, we discover Sam is some kind of municipal health inspector, a job that brings him into proximity with quasi-criminal owners as well as easily compromised bureaucrats. He brings a succession of takeout meals home for Alan to sample and describes their cuisine in almost molecular detail, learned from his time in kitchens with varying degrees of hygiene.

With Sam out of the house every day, Alan has a lot of time to try to pick his padlock and reflect on his past, his marriage and his own therapy. We learn of his recently deceased wife and his estrangement from his son, who appears to have rebelled from his affluent secular upbringing by becoming a deeply observant Orthodox Jew. Just where these breadcrumbs of recollection and “evidence” lead is the reason many of us will keep coming back for short and rewarding sessions with “The Patient.”

• Confronted with a nightmare doomsday scenario of overlapping natural disasters, “The End Is Nye” (9 p.m., Syfy) host Bill Nye makes the case that the destructive nature of earthquakes and volcanoes were instrumental in the formation of life on Earth. The sixth and final episode of this science miniseries.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Two pennant contenders clash as the New York Mets host the Los Angeles Dodgers in MLB action (6 p.m., TBS) at Citi Field. Right next door, in Flushing, N.Y., the 2022 U.S. Open Tennis Match (6 p.m., ESPS) continues its first round.

• A college quad becomes a crime scene on “FBI” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• The viewing public chooses between 11 performers on “America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

• Gambling can be murder on “FBI: International” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• “Rise of the Bolsonaros” (8 p.m., PBS, check local listings) examines the family history of Brazil’s divisive authoritarian leader.

• A bluegrass country caper on “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

An ice cream truck driver becomes a murder suspect in the 1950 comedy crime caper “The Good Humor Man” (9 p.m., TCM, TV-G), part of a daylong salute to Jack Carson’s movies. A star of radio and film, Carson made the transition to early television, starring in “The Twilight Zone” and “Alfred Hitchcock Presents” just before his premature death at 52 in 1963, something that might explain his relative obscurity today.

SERIES NOTES

“So You Think You Can Dance” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... Leo seeks opportunity in Milan on “Leonardo” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... A visitor pursues the perfect Hallmark movie Christmas on “Fantasy Island” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... “Generation Gap” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... Oliver’s options dwindle on “Devils” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... “Password” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “Celebrity Family Feud” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

James Taylor and Colman Domingo are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS, r) ... Natalia Dyer and Montell Fish appear as Megan Thee Stallion co-hosts “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC, r) ... Bob Odenkirk and Bobby Moynihan visit “Late Night with Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC, r).

