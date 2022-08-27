Shoe Fest returns to Manteno's Camp Shaw over Labor Day weekend

One more dance before summer turns to fall.

The 11th annual Shoe Fest will be held on Labor Day weekend (September 2 — 4) at Camp Shaw-Waw-Nas-See in Manteno. Camp Shaw is a 200-acre venue with big tree shade, a creek, showers and bathrooms and family camping.

“This three-day camping event celebrates community and the creativity spirit that brings us together through art installations, yoga, and world renowned and local live music,” explained organizers in a news release.

Shoe Fest welcomes back festival favorites Leftover Salmon, Keller Wiilliams, Allie Kral, host band Old Shoe, Chicago Farmer & the Fieldnotes, and Mr. Blotto along with Shoe Fest newcomers, Todd Sheaffer of Railroad Earth, Steady Flow, Them Coulee Boys, The Hillbenders, The Burney Sisters, Joseph Huber and more.

Past artists who have played the fest include heavy hitters like David Grisman, The Wood Brothers, Jerry Douglas, Jeff Austin, Melvin Seals, Fruition, Elephant Revival and many more.

Shoe Fest is family friendly and has activities each morning for families and their kids. They have expanded their family activities to include The Rock and Roll Playhouse Plays Music of Grateful Dead for Kids, Painting With the Shoe Kids, Kids Duck Race, Kung Fu for Kids, Joyfullbubbles and more. They have created a “kids tribe” each morning, where each child gets to meet other kids and participate in activities such as hikes, face painting, crafts and more. Another creative event for families is a workshop in which attendees can build their own percussive instruments.

Shoe Fest began in 2011 and “continues to grow each year in size and spirit,” said organizers. The festival has two stages of music with no overlapping sets with an emphasis on roots music; such as folk, folk rock, bluegrass and jamband.

“Shoe Fest is about providing a space where every attendee, including the plants and animals who share the grounds, are respected and well accounted for, as well as a place where even the eldest of patrons can feel like a kid again,” according to the news release.

<strong>WHAT:</strong> The 11th annual Shoe Fest

<strong>WHEN:</strong> Sept. 2-4

<strong>WHERE:</strong> Camp Shaw Waw Nas See — 6641 N 6000W Rd., Manteno

<strong>TICKETS:</strong> <a href="https://www.shoe-fest.com" target="_blank">shoe-fest.com</a>

• Leftover Salmon

• Keller Williams

• Todd Sheaffer (of Railroad Earth)

• Old Shoe

• Allie Kral

• Chicago Farmer & The Fieldnotes

• Mr. Blotto

• Steady Flow

• Them Coulee Boys

• The Burney Sisters

• The Hillbenders

• Family Groove Company

• The People Brothers Band

• Joseph Huber

• Mama Said String Band

• Jack Cloonan Band

• ClusterPluck

• Josh Olken

• Broken Robots

• Nasty Snacks

• Ernie Hendrickson

• Charlie Otto

• Railway Gamblers

• The Desperate Bastards

• The Unemployed Architects

• The Rock and Roll Playhouse Plays Music of Grateful Dead for Kids

• Mr. Dave Music