REEL TALK: Boyega 'Breaking' out as strong lead character

From the opening scene, we know there’s an injustice that’s been done. We see it in the eyes of the young man on the ground, handcuffs being released and onlookers dejectedly gazing upon the situation.

There’s an untold history here and we are about to find out the truth of his life as it represents millions of others in the new film “Breaking,” based on a true story by Abi Damaris Corbin.

John Boyega stars as Brian, a depressed and desperate military veteran just trying to receive what’s due to him. Taking matters into his own hands to right the wrongs from the Veterans Affairs office, Brian takes two hostages, Rosa (Selenis Leyva) and Estelle (Nicole Beharie) at a bank to make a statement...and get the $800 the VA owes him.

While we’ve seen plenty of hostage movies before, this one stands out with its performances and underlying message; we don’t take care of those who risked their lives to protect our country.

Boyega gives us a noteworthy performance, carrying the bulk of the film as he struggles with his character’s dire situation. The human complexity is evident as Boyega lets us inside Brian’s life, his mind and how desperation can affect one man.

Brian, reticent and polite in his threats, is a caring, loving man who wants nothing more than to be compensated properly; his disability check deposited. He’s at his wits end which catapults him into doing the one thing he sees will right the wrongs.

It’s a roller coaster of emotions ranging from volatile and explosive to sad and remorseful which ultimately connect us with Brian as he makes decisions that will alter the course of his own life, his family’s and the two bank employees.

As the situation spirals out of Brian’s control and more agents and branches of the police enter the situation, the behind-the-scenes politics and rankings enter the storyline. Helming the mission is hostage negotiator Eli Bernard (Michael Kenneth Williams) whose skill gives us hope that Brian can be saved and it’s not going to end poorly.

Williams’ engaging performance gives credibility to the entire story especially as he and Boyega interact. It’s a small ensemble cast, obviously carefully chosen, which makes the story even more rivetingly powerful.

As Leyva’s Rosa freezes in place, her eyes communicating her fears, Beharie’s resiliency and determination layered upon the distinct possibility that she won’t see the morning sun, these characters are no longer just actors on the screen — they come to life. They are real.

“Breaking” could have easily been either just another hostage movie or an over-the-top platform for helping our veterans, but it turns out to be neither thanks to succinct editing, definitive storytelling techniques and strong performances.

Boyega creates a man who we care about, and for — even as he threatens to blow up the bank and its two remaining employees. That’s a difficult perspective to convey, but it truly shines as does the entire captivating film.

Be sure to watch the film at the very end as we learn the current situation of Brian Brown-Easley and his family.

Reel Talk rating: 3 ½ stars

"Breaking" is now playing in theaters.