New on the bookshelf: Aug. 27, 2022

<strong>Sparkling essays examine building powerful fiction</strong>

Request, inventory, disappearance, lushness, charisma. You probably won’t find these terms in any writing tutorial. But in the set of sparkling essays that make up “Wonderlands,” celebrated Minnesota author Charles Baxter draws on this vocabulary to show how writers can put flesh on the bones of a good tale. Baxter’s self-effacing though always entertaining prose calls attention to how writers build fiction.

In “The Request Moment,” for instance, Baxter explains how suggestions may be easily ignored and how commands compel obedience, but how requests give a character a free choice and therein lies the slim root of many intricate plots. Hamlet, Oedipus and Don Corleone (on the day of his daughter’s wedding) all are confronted with requests as we first meet them, and the “something I want you to do” leads each of them into troubling larger concerns about the governing social order. We also hear about a request that Baxter receives from his long-gone mother via a psychic (dismissable?) and his response to it.

Elsewhere, Baxter shows us how inventories construct character. As every television policeman knows, you are what you own, what you wear, what’s in your pocket. “Fiction,” he says, “loves to pile things up.” And what you have, all your lovingly compiled inventories, can disappear.

— Tom Zelman, Star Tribune

<strong>Intersection of past and present, music and memory</strong>

For many of us, a specific soundtrack accompanies the memories of our youth. Pick a year and location and an eclectic mixtape emerges, and one is instantly transported. This is certainly the case with Brad Zellar’s most recent novel, “Till the Wheels Fall Off,” which follows Matthew Carnap, who grew up in the small Midwestern town of Prentice during the late 1980s with unfettered access to an extensive and deep music experience, thanks to his stepfather, Russ.

This tender, circuitous novel is a lesson in dedicated music listening, but also in how music brings together two remote individuals in unexpected ways.

After attempting to find his way as an adult (first servicing coin-operated condom dispensers and later as a writer for a weekly newspaper, which eventually folded), Matthew finds himself back in Prentice, living in the refurbished press box of the abandoned football stadium. Unfortunately, his former stepfather, Russ, has disappeared from his life, and his mother has died of breast cancer. Here, among the closed factories and abandoned retail businesses, Matthew attempts to unearth remnants of his Midwestern childhood.

Beyond the music, the relationship between an idiosyncratic stepfather and his struggling stepson is at the heart of this novel.

— S. Kirk Walsh, Star Tribune

<strong>Entertaining novel of community</strong>

When we first meet Iona Iverson, she is on her way to catch a train, headed to work in central London. She is wearing a bright red suit and carries a small dog and a large purse.

Ah, I thought, as I read; a typical quirky, buttoned-down English spinster. Hoo boy, was I wrong.

Clare Pooley’s “Iona Iverson’s Rules for Commuting” is a poignant, funny delight. The story quickly widens to accommodate an ensemble cast, train commuters all.

But the heart of the book is Iona, not a buttoned-down spinster after all but an advice columnist for a failing magazine, a former wild and audacious “It” girl, now devoted to tall, Black and gorgeous Bea, her longtime partner.

Despite her prickly buffer zone on the train, Iona bonds with the other commuters after one of them nearly chokes to death on a grape. Over time, as each one falls on hard times or reveals a painful secret, she’s there with tea, compassion and unusual advice. And then, of course, it’s her turn, as her editor gives her bad news.

This entertaining novel reminds us that people are seldom who we think they are at first glance, and that community can be found just about anywhere.

— Laurie Hertzel, Star Tribune