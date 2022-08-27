Mental Health Network shining light on suicide prevention awareness

KANKAKEE — September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and the Mental Health Network of Kankakee County will be shining a light on awareness during the monthly roundtable.

From 8-9 a.m. Sept. 9 in Riverside Medical Center’s dining room, the Mental Health Network’s networking roundtable will feature speakers Brandon and Kathi Myers, founders of The Samuel R. Myers Foundation for Suicide and Mental Health Awareness.

They will share Sam’s story and how they are fighting to bring mental health awareness and training to Kankakee County.

The Myers started the Samuel R. Myers Foundation for Suicide and Mental Health Awareness in 2016, shortly after the death of their 19-year-old son to suicide. They are committed to ending the stigma associated with mental health issues by promoting education, training and changes in public policy, primarily aimed at public sector employees and first responders.

Kathi has worked locally in the medical field for nearly 30 years and Brandon has worked for more then 26 years in local, state and federal law enforcement. MHN founder Rhonda Showers said that their personal and professional experience provides a unique insight into the challenges of mental health. For more information on the foundation, go to <a href="https://www.sammyersfoundation.com" target="_blank">sammyersfoundation.com</a>.

The event is free and registration is not required. For more information on the speaking event and the networking roundtable, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/MHNKankakee" target="_blank">facebook.com/MHNKankakee</a>.