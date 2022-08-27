Library Life: Week of Aug. 27

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• TLC Open House: From 3 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, seventh and eighth graders are invited for a Teen Library Club open house to kick off the school year.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Subscription Boxes: During library hours Monday, eighth graders to high school seniors can come in to pick up a curated subscription box. Visit the library site to fill out a questionnaire.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>

<em>•</em> Lego Night: At 6 p.m. Monday, join the library to build a creation based on a theme to be revealed that night.

• Singalong Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, join the library for songs and stories.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Well Read Book Club: At 7 p.m. Thursday, join to discuss a Mark Twain title of your choosing.

<strong>Grant Park Library</strong>

• New Releases: “Robert Ludlum’s The Bourne Sacrifice” by Brian Freeman; “Grace Under Fire” by Julie Garwood; “Aura of Night” by Heather Graham.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Craft Time: At 4 p.m. Thursday, youth are invited for Throwback Craft Time.

• Saturday Extravaganza: At 11 a.m. Sept. 3 on the second floor of the library, join for family- friendly fun.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• STEM Fun: At 1 p.m. Sept. 3, kids fourth grade and up can create a train using batteries, copper wires, and magnets in the Electromagnetic & Basic Motors program.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• The library currently is conducting an Adult Program Survey where patrons can give feedback and suggestions on programming for adults. Visit the library for more information.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.

• Crochet Class: At noon every Saturday, the library teaches crochet basics with the option to make a fun gift.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• Showcase Display: Bee keeping equipment and knowledge from Shawnna Brantley and Kathy Whaley is currently on display.

<strong>Watseka Public Library</strong>

• Reading Challenge: Through the month of September, ages 5 to 13 are invited to participate in “NASA’s Artemis Project: To the Moon, Mars, and Beyond!” Log reading minutes and complete space-themed activities to earn badges and prizes.

