Herscher Labor Day Celebration hits 101 years

HERSCHER — Herscher will be celebrating 101 years of its annual Labor Day Celebration. Events are set for Sept. 3-5 — with the beer stand opening from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, Sept. 2. — and will include games, music and the grand parade.

From noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday the Herscher Area Historical Society (HAHS) Museum will be open at 190 S. Main Street. During those same hours, the HAHS Anderson House will be open at 161 W. Myrtle Street and there will be farm and yard displays in the annex.

<strong>SATURDAY</strong>

Saturday, Sept. 3, will be Kids Day with games held throughout the day at Village Park. At noon, grades third through fifth can participate in a softball game with a pitching machine. At 1 p.m. is grades sixth through eighth.

At 2 p.m. is the baseball game with a pitching machine for ages 7 and 8. At 3:30 p.m. will be for ages 9 and 10, and at 5 p.m. will be for ages 11 and 12. Ages 9 to 12 will not have the pitching machine.

Food vendors will be up and running at noon. From 2 to 5 p.m. the Herscher High School cheerleaders will be on site with Toss the Tiger, games, prizes and snow cones.

The beer stand is open from noon to midnight and Matt Yeager and the South Side Social Club will perform at 7 p.m.

<strong>SUNDAY</strong>

On Sunday, the annual co-ed 16-inch softball tournament begins. Times are available at herscher.net.

From 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday are inflatable bounce houses and kids activities. There will $10 wrist bands available in the beer tent that cover the entire weekend of inflatables.

At 5:30 p.m. is the annual Running of the Herscher Hare and Tortoise Race (the 5K run and 2-mile walk) which kicks off at Herscher High School’s football field. At the same time will be the Bunny Dash for kids 7 and under.

At 9:30 p.m. there will be a laser show in Village Park.

The beer stand is open from noon to midnight and Tim Gleason and The Whisky Disco Band will perform at 7 p.m.

<strong>MONDAY</strong>

On Monday, the softball tournament continues. At 9 a.m., the arts and crafts show opens in the parking lot of the State Bank of Herscher.

At 10:30 a.m. is the grand parade featuring marching bands, floats, horses, antique vehicles, farm equipment and marching units. The grand marshal is James Feller.

From 1 to 5 p.m. are inflatable bounce houses and kids activities. At 1 p.m. is the kiddie tractor pull at the park.

From 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. will be bingo in the Herscher Legion Community Center.

Afternoon entertainment will take place throughout Monday on the stage in Village Park. At 12:30 p.m. will be a presentation from the Herscher Area Historical Society. At 1 p.m. is the Herscher High School Marching Band.

At 1:30 p.m. is Despina Pafralides (Tiny Country and Fox Crossing Stringband; solo acoustic performance). At 2:30 p.m. is a performance from the Herscher School District’s music department.

From 4:30 to 6:30, the Silhouettes will perform.

The beer stand is open from noon to 9 p.m.