Clove Alliance hosting next training course in October

Clove Alliance will be hosting its next 40 Hour Crisis Intervention Training session for prospective volunteers, professionals and students on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays Oct. 3-24 at the Kankakee office, 1440 W. Court St.

Volunteers are often the first contact survivors have with Clove Alliance and, according to the organization, they can have an enormous impact on a survivor’s healing journey.

Anyone aged 18 or over interested in serving local survivors of sexual violence can contact Clove Alliance at <a href="mailto:volunteer@clovealliance.org" target="_blank">volunteer@clovealliance.org</a> for more information.