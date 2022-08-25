Wright in Kankakee to host art, music event 'Wright at Twilight'

KANKAKEE — Wright in Kankakee will be hosting “Wright at Twilight,” an evening of art and musical entertainment at the historic B. Harley Bradley House, located at 701 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee. The event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8.

Local musicians Lupe Carroll and Misti Kohl will perform outdoors. Artists Robin Neumann and Mysi Carroll will display their creations inside the house with items available for purchase. Denise Smith, owner of Essential Smoothies, will be on site with a variety of smoothies for sale. The Wright in Kankakee gift shop also will be open.

Tickets are $10 and ticket holders receive a complimentary glass of wine or bottled water as well as a bag of popcorn.

For tickets, go to <a href="https://www.wright1900.org" target="_blank">wright1900.org</a> and select “Upcoming Events” or go to Moon Cookie Gallery at 187 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, inside of the Clock Tower Building.

The stars will be out at dusk, bring a law chair to enjoy the view. The rain date is set for Thursday, Sept. 22.

For more information, call 815-936-9630.