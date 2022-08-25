This weekend at the movies: Aug. 26, 2022

<strong>‘The Invitation’</strong>

PG-13, 105 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror</em>/<em>thriller.</em> After the death of her mother and having no other known relatives, Evie takes a DNA test…and discovers a long-lost cousin she never knew she had. Invited by her newfound family to a lavish wedding in the English countryside, she’s at first seduced by the sexy aristocrat host but is soon thrust into a nightmare of survival as she uncovers twisted secrets in her family’s history and the unsettling intentions behind their sinful generosity. Starring Nathalie Emmanuel, Garrett Hedlund and Alana Boden.

<strong>‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’</strong>

R, 109 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Fantasy/drama.</em> While attending a conference in Istanbul, Dr. Alithea Binnie happens to encounter a djinn who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom. This presents two problems: first, she doubts that he’s real, and second, because she’s a scholar of story and mythology, she knows all the cautionary tales of wishes gone wrong. The djinn pleads his case by telling her fantastical stories of his past. Eventually, she’s beguiled and makes a wish that surprises them both. Starring Idris Elba, Tilda Swinton and Nicolas Mouawad.

<strong>‘Orphan: First Kill’</strong>

R, 99 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror</em>/<em>thriller.</em> After escaping from a psychiatric facility in Estonia, Esther travels to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family. Yet, an unexpected twist arises that pits her against a mother who will protect her family at any cost. Starring Isabelle Fuhrman, Julia Stiles and Matthew Finlan.

<strong>‘Breaking’</strong>

PG-13, 103 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Thriller/drama.</em> Desperate for money and running out of options, Marine veteran Brian Brown-Easley holds several people hostage inside a bank, setting the stage for a tense confrontation with police. Starring John Boyega, Michael Kenneth Williams and Nicole Beharie.

<strong>‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’</strong>

R, 94 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror</em>/<em>comedy.</em> When a group of rich 20-somethings plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a party game goes awry in this fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends, and one party gone very, very wrong. Starring Pete Davidson and Rachel Sennott.

<strong>‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’</strong>

PG-13, 99 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/fantasy.</em> The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals who carry on its spirit have created the ultimate androids — Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. However, these two androids call themselves superheroes and start attacking Piccolo and Gohan. Playing at Cinemark in both Japanese (with English subtitles) and English.

<strong>‘Beast’</strong>

R, 93 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Thriller.</em> Recently widowed Dr. Nate Daniels and his two teenage daughters travel to a South African game reserve managed by Martin Battles, an old family friend and wildlife biologist. However, what begins as a journey of healing soon turns into a fearsome fight for survival when a lion, a survivor of bloodthirsty poachers, begins stalking them. Starring Idris Elba, Sharlto Copley and Iyana Halley.

<strong>‘Bullet Train’</strong>

R, 126 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/thriller.</em> An experienced assassin finds himself battling other professional killers while trying to retrieve a briefcase aboard a speeding bullet train. Starring Brad Pitt, Joey King and Brian Tyree Henry.

<strong>‘DC League of Super-Pets’</strong>

PG, 105 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Children/Comedy/Adventure.</em> Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis. However, when the Man of Steel and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a ragtag group of animals to master their own newfound powers for a rescue mission. Starring voices of Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Keanu Reeves and John Krasinski.

<strong>‘Where The Crawdads Sing’</strong>

PG-13, 125 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Mystery.</em> From the best-selling novel comes a captivating mystery about Kya, an abandoned girl who raised herself to adulthood in the dangerous marshlands of North Carolina. For years, rumors of the “Marsh Girl” haunted Barkley Cove, isolating the sharp and resilient Kya from her community. Drawn to two young men from town, Kya opens herself to a new and startling world; but when one of them is found dead, she is immediately cast by the community as the main suspect. As the case unfolds, the verdict as to what actually happened becomes increasingly unclear, threatening to reveal the many secrets that lay within the marsh. Starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, Taylor John Smith and Harris Dickinson.

<strong>‘Thor: Love and Thunder’</strong>

PG-13, 119 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Action/adventure.</em> Thor embarks on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced — a quest for inner peace. However, his retirement gets interrupted by Gorr the God Butcher, a galactic killer who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who — to his surprise — inexplicably wields his magical hammer. Together, they set out on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance. Starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale and Russell Crowe.

<strong>‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’</strong>

PG, 90 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy/adventure.</em> Long before he becomes the master of evil, Gru is just a 12-year-old boy in 1970s suburbia, plotting to take over the world from his basement. It’s not going particularly well. When Gru crosses paths with the Minions, including Kevin, Stuart, Bob, and Otto — a new Minion sporting braces and a desperate need to please — this unexpected family joins forces. Together, they build their first lair, design their first weapons, and strive to execute their first missions. Starring voices of Steve Carell, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Taraji P. Henson and Julie Andrews.

<strong>‘Top Gun: Maverick’</strong>

PG-13, 131 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/adventure.</em> After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Training a detachment of graduates for a special assignment, Maverick must confront the ghosts of his past and his deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it. Starring Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer and Jennifer Connelly.

<strong>‘Jurassic World: Dominion’</strong>

PG-13, 146 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Sci-fi/adventure.</em> The future of mankind hangs in the balance as humans and dinosaurs coexist following the destruction of Isla Nublar. Starring Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.