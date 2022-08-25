Bradley Bourbonnais Rotary announces winner of puzzle contest

The Bradley Bourbonnais Rotary Club this week announced its inaugural puzzle photo contest winner. Club members selected a photo taken by avid photographer Sharlene Parr. Parr is a lifelong Kankakee County resident with many photos of wildlife, landscape and buildings along the Kankakee River.

Dennis Baron and Julia Wood tied for second place. The club planned cash prizes for winners: First place — $100; second place — $75.

The 500-piece, 16-by-20-inch puzzle is currently planned to be available in November, just in time for holiday gift giving. The puzzle will be available at various retail locations and is a fundraiser for the Rotary Club.

For more info about Bradley-Bourbonnais Rotary, and availability of puzzle, visit at <a href="https://www.BBRotary.org" target="_blank">BBRotary.org</a>.

This is the first time the club has run this contest and it was open to all residents in Kankakee County, and photos had to have been taken in the county.