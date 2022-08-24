Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of Aug. 24-30

<strong>Will County Fair</strong>

The Will County Fair kicks off today and runs through Sunday. Taking place at the Will County Fairgrounds, 710 S. West St., Peotone, the scheduled events include magic shows, demolition derbies, live music and more.

This year, the fair will be celebrating its 119th anniversary. On Sunday will be the annual chili cookoff.

Today is $1 admission, Thursday through Sunday is $5 general admission, with Thursday being $2 admission for seniors and veterans. Children under 9 are free every day.

<strong>WEDNESDAY</strong>

• 2 & 4 p.m. – Magic Matt’s magic show

• 5:30 p.m. Free Ping Pong Drop

• 6 p.m. Coloring Contest

<strong>THURSDAY</strong>

• 8:30 a.m. Tractor Pull Demonstration

• 11 a.m.; 2 p.m., 4 p.m. & 6 p.m. Magic Matt

• 3 p.m. Dave Rudolph, British Re-Invasion

• 5 p.m. Frankfort Brass Band

• 6:30 p.m. ITPA Tractor

• 8 p.m. South Side Social Club

<strong>FRIDAY</strong>

• Noon & 2 p.m. — Mike’s Magic, Family Magic Show

• 1 p.m. Mr. D’s Magic Illusions

• 7:30 p.m. Will County Fair Scramble & Demolition Derby

• 8 p.m. South Side Social Club

<strong>SATURDAY</strong>

• 11 a.m. & 2 p.m. Dave Fleming Comedy Show

• 1 p.m. Scribblemaster

• 3 p.m. Power Wheels Derby

• 4 p.m. Flash Magic Show

• 6:30 p.m. Will County Fair Demolition Derby

• 8 p.m. Whiskeyfist

<strong>SUNDAY</strong>

• 8 a.m. Chili Cook-off

• 9 a.m. Peotone Community Church Service

• Noon & 3 p.m. Flash Magic Show

• 1:30 p.m. Dave Rudolph Beach Party

• 2 p.m. I.P.R.A World Championship Rodeo

• 8 p.m. Midlife Crisis Band

<strong>»</strong> <strong>For more information, go to <a href="https://www.willcountyfair.org" target="_blank">willcountyfair.org</a>.</strong>

<strong>Pembroke Days</strong>

Beginning Thursday and running through Sunday, Pembroke Days will be celebrating 145 years with the theme “A Festive Forward Future.” There will be parades, park festivities, a Sunday service and a softball game.

Friday will be the Children’s Box Parade and a movie in the park. Saturday will be the Pembroke Days Parade followed by a celebration in MLK Park at 13675 Central Ave., Pembroke.

Sunday will be the church service in MLK Park, followed by softball game of Pembroke Township/Hopkins Park versus the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department.

<strong>»</strong> <strong>For more information, go to the event’s official website at <a href="https://bit.ly/3y6CYNY" target="_blank">bit.ly/3y6CYNY</a>.</strong>

<strong>Silhouettes Anniversary Concert</strong>

Kankakeeland’s very own classic rock band, The Silhouettes, will be celebrating their 40th anniversary Saturday with a benefit concert for the Kankakee County Salvation Army and Food Pantry. At 6 p.m., the gates will open at the Don Palzer Band Shell at Bird Park in Kankakee.

On site will be food vendors, including Big Boom Barbecue and Oberweis Ice Cream, as well as a beer tent from the Knights of Columbus. There also will be raffles and giveaways. All gate proceeds will go towards the Salvation Army. Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items for free tickets for drawings of bikes and door prizes.

The concert is free and open to the public. There is a suggested donation of $5.

<strong>Slice of Summer</strong>

Saturday, the Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club is celebrating 75 years with a Slice of Summer Fun event. The nine-hole wiffle golf tournament is $40 per golfer. There are three shotgun starts set for 12:30, 2 and 3:30 p.m. followed by a 5 p.m. playoff round and award ceremony. There is a limit of 108 golfers.

On site will be various vendors, including Soon to be Sauced BBQ and Sweet Corn by the Korn King. Additional activities will include bean bags, minnow races, horseshoes, 50/50 ball drop, and a vintage/classic car and motorcycle meet.

At 7 p.m., there will be live music from Matt Yeager and the South Side Social Club.

<strong>»</strong> <strong>For tickets and more information, go to <a href="https://bit.ly/3tRZCrp" target="_blank">bit.ly/3tRZCrp</a>. The Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club is located at 2672 Chippewa Drive, Bourbonnais.</strong>

<strong>Historical Lecture at French Heritage Museum</strong>

At 1 p.m. Saturday at the French Heritage Museum, the Kankakee County Historical Society will gather at the old stone barn for a lecture by Mr. Maximiliaan Michels, a dedicated research volunteer and local historian.

The lecture is titled “Vlamingen, Friezen, en Hollanders- into Kankakee and Iroquois,” and Michels will share what he has discovered about the area’s Dutch settlement: where they came from and what they did when they got here. This is a free event and all are welcome.

Note this event will take place on the second story of the French Heritage Museum building which currently is not handicap accessible.

<strong>Aug. 24</strong>

<strong>Overeaters Anonymous 12-Step Meeting</strong>

At 7 p.m. every Wednesday, the group will meet at the State Farm office, 396 S. Kennedy Dr., Bradley. The group previously met at Riverside.

<strong>» 815-408-1262 (Tracy); 815-954-3678 (Jeanne)</strong>

<strong>​​Aug. 25</strong>

<strong>Yoga in the Park</strong>

From 5 to 5:30 p.m. at Pierson Park, at Pierson Pkwy and E. Maple St. in Kankakee, Duane Dean Behavioral Health presents a community-based violence prevention program, Yoga in the Park. The classes are designed to encourage an end to violence through yoga, transform one’s mood, emotions, thoughts and physical pain for the positive.

<strong>Aug. 25</strong>

<strong>The Legislative Breakfast</strong>

The Legislative Breakfast, presented by ComEd, will be held from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Knights of Columbus in Kankakee. Registration required by Aug. 18. The cost for members is $35 for individuals and $280 for table of 8. Cost for prospective members is $45 for individuals and $360 for a table of 8.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.kankakeecountychamber.com" target="_blank">kankakeecountychamber.com</a></strong>

<strong>Aug. 25-28</strong>

<strong>Pembroke Days</strong>

<strong>Aug. 26</strong>

<strong>Hoppy Pig x BrickStone Golf Outing</strong>

At 11 a.m. at Aspen Ridge Golf Course, the inaugural Hoppy Pig/BrickStone Golf Outing will feature 18 holes of golf, shotgun start, scramble/best ball, lunch, drinks, dinner and prizes. Limited to 20 foursomes at $75 per golfer.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.brickstonebrewery.com/store" target="_blank">brickstonebrewery.com/store</a></strong>

<strong>Walk to End Alzheimer’s</strong>

From noon to 3 p.m. Friday at Bourbonnais Grove Assisted Living Westwood Trails, 85 E. Burns Rd., Bourbonnais, kick off the fundraising season with the Walk to end Alzheimer's. Hot dogs, chips, drinks and ice cream will be provided. Take a shot at dunking executive director, Benjamin March, in a dunk tank or enter the pie-in-the-face raffle. There will be T-shirt and flower orders available onsite with proceeds going towards the cause.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.Riversideseniorlife.com" target="_blank">Riversideseniorlife.com</a></strong>

<strong>Aug. 27</strong>

<strong>East Side Market</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a market will be held at KCCSI, 657 E. Court St., Kankakee. Vendors are welcomed to sign up.

<strong>» 815-214-9675</strong>

<strong>Big Ticket Raffle</strong>

From 1 to 5 p.m. at 5 Star Wings, 125 W. Station St., Kankakee, the restaurant and Still I Rise will be hosting a raffle event. Purchase a raffle ticket and receive a free meal or turkey tips or pork rib tips. All of the proceeds will benefit Still I Rise.

<strong><strong>» </strong><a href="mailto:info@still-irise.org" target="_blank">info@still-irise.org</a></strong>

<strong>Aug. 31</strong>

<strong>Justice Mary Kay O'Brien event</strong>

From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Quality Inn, 800 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley, there will be an hors d'oeuvre reception honoring Justice Mary Kay O'Brien and her run for the Illinois Supreme Court. Sponsorships and tickets are available.

<strong>» RSVP: <a href="mailto:jack@obrienforsupremecourt.com" target="_blank">jack@obrienforsupremecourt.com</a></strong>

<em><strong>To submit a calendar listing, email <a href="mailto:life@daily-journal.com" target="_blank">life@daily-journal.com</a>. </strong></em>