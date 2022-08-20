Witter and Tanner performing 'Brothers' in Pontiac

LIVINGSTON COUNTY — The next performance of the Livingston County Concert Association’s season line up will be Jim Witter and Ian Tanner, who are bringing their new show “Brothers” to the Pontiac Township High School auditorium at 7 p.m. Sept. 12. The school is located at 1100 E. Indiana Ave., Pontiac.

Canadian singer/pianist/producer Witter has been entertaining crowds for over 30 years. His new show performed with multi-instrumentalist Tanner features the hits of “musical brothers” like John Lennon and Paul McCartney, Hall & Oates, The Righteous Brothers, The Beach Boys and many others. This talented duo features Witter on vocals, piano and guitar, and Tanner on bass, guitar and vocals. Videos complement the show, bringing the audience back to the era of these songs.

Memberships for the 2022/2023 season are still available and can be purchased at the auditorium prior to the concert, or by calling Ruth Schlosser at 815-844-6394.

Adult memberships for the season are $50. Family tickets also are available. A single adult family membership is $60. A two adult family membership is $110. Memberships in the Livingston County Association also include four concerts in Ottawa.

Individual tickets for the Sept. 12 concert are $25. Area high school students can attend the concert free of charge. Adults with a ticket may also bring children with them at no additional charge.

For more information about the Association, contact Rod or Dorothy Patterson at 815-844-7833 or <a href="mailto:patterson.hjemme@gmail.com" target="_blank">patterson.hjemme@gmail.com</a>.