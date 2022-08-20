The Silhouettes celebrating 40 years Aug. 27 with benefit concert

Kankakeeland’s very own classic rock band, The Silhouettes, will be celebrating their 40th anniversary Saturday, Aug. 27, with a benefit concert for the Kankakee County Salvation Army and Food Pantry. At 6 p.m., the gates will open at the Don Palzer Band Shell at Bird Park in Kankakee.

On site will be food vendors, including Big Boom Barbecue and Oberweis Ice Cream, as well as a beer tent from the Knights of Columbus. There also will be raffles and giveaways. All gate proceeds will go towards the Salvation Army. Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items for free tickets for drawings of bikes and door prizes.

The concert is free and open to the public. There is a suggested donation of $5.

<strong>40 YEARS STRONG</strong>

After a side room show for Bishop McNamara’s Madcaps in 1981, the then-labeled Silhouettes on the Shade began mulling the idea of forming a working classic rock band. This began to materialize with The Silhouettes’ founders Rich Leduke and Jerry Downs.

The group recalls “faithfully practicing once a week to learn, conquer and accomplish an amazing number of classic rock songs that tie our stage show to an amazing show that has lasted over the ages.”

The Silhouettes soon implemented costume changes to match the beats of songs such as “Alley Oop,” “Secret Agent Man” and “Running Bear,” to artists such as Sonny and Cher, Boy George and The Blues Brothers.

The group of local musical talent has made their mark, not only in Kankakee County, but across Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin by playing weddings, festivals, fundraisers, benefits, private parties and corporate dinners.

They’ve performed with many recording artists of their day, including The Buckinghams, Tommy James (of Tommy James & the Shondells), country music star Mickey Gilley, Buddy Holly & the Cricketers and The Four Lads.

“Since 1982, the band’s musical genius of stage show, harmonies and professional musicians transcended all local towns, cities and beyond with a wide variety of stage show and songs for all ages to enjoy,” reads a 40th anniversary news release.

In the beginning, the lineup of The Silhouettes included: drummer, co-founder and co-leader of the band, Richard Benoit; bass man Greg Bigler; keyboardist John Gray; lead guitarists Ricky Hastings, Dave Leppert and Rey Cruz; saxophonist Stevie Wunder; lead vocalist Richard Leduke; and co-band leader and lead vocalist, Jerry Downs.

The band gave honorable mentions to local talent who have performed with them in the past, including Jason Haden, Evan Wunder, Rich Howaniec, Bob Hardy, Mel Beck, Josh Thompson, Donny Reamer, Mary Beth Arseneau, Brian Kookie, Randy Wilkinson, Kim Barry and Scott Freisner. Sound engineers from over the years, include past engineer Brent Fredrick and present engineer Harold Topliff. Light operators have included Bo Steinke, Brad Metzner, Craig Rabideau, Ken Lauterbach and Jeremy Lechfeld.

Today’s members are percussionist Bill Dyche; saxophonist Stevie Wunder; keyboardist and vocalist John Gruber; bass guitarist, vocalist and lead guitarist, Rey Cruz; rhythm and lead guitarist, Nick Costa; lead vocalist Richard Leduke; lead vocalist Jerry Downs.

“Birthday and anniversaries go by for all of us, but these special memories with the band members — and all our fans — will last in our hearts forever,” the band said in a news release.