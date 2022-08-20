REEL TALK: 'Beast' is weak, lacks depth

When poachers take out one pride of lions too many in South Africa, it looks like they’ve got hell to pay thanks to a rogue lion.

Dr. Nate Samuels (Idris Elba) and his two children, Mer (Iyana Halley) and Norah (Leah Jeffries), are on a family vacation in the Bush visiting a long-time family friend, Martin (Sharlto Copley), when they discover the brutality and revenge plot of this one lion. And it’s up to Nate to save the day.

It sounds like a preposterous premise because it is. It’s simply ridiculous, as this film loses all story credibility after the first 15 minutes. Thankfully, it’s only 93 minutes long, but it’s also 78 minutes too long.

Writers Ryan Engle and Maime Primak Sullivan attempt to create a more complex storyline as we learn the girls’ mom has died from cancer with Dad nowhere to be seen during this horrific experience. In fact, Dad has been absent from their lives up until this point.

The vacation is an attempt to celebrate Mom’s life, learn about who she was, and to find one another again. That all gets put on the back burner, never to enter the picture in a believable way and adds nothing to the overall storyline until the final scene.

As Nate, his girls and Martin find themselves being hunted by the evil brother of “The Lion King’s” Scar, the group finds themselves in one precarious and bloody situation after another. As the phrases “stay here” — and, of course, the kids don’t — and “Dad, don’t go” — and, of course, he does — are repeated incessantly, we find ourselves just wanting this absurd story to just find an end and do it quickly. It’s one eye-roll worthy moment after another.

Elba gives it his all in this role as he finds a natural cadence as a father to two girls who fight and bicker constantly, but it just isn’t enough to take us on this journey of a killer lion.

With a story that just isn’t — pardon my pun — fleshed out enough and perhaps a director, Baltasar Kormakur, who couldn’t find a way to help Jeffries and Halley create more believable distress in their situations, it becomes just another slasher film with an animal as the villain. Again, it’s the laden story here that suffocates any possibility of a good performance.

The stereotypical tropes of what people who are hunted do (don’t leave the window open; don’t leave those doors open) are not only repeatedly used but punctuated. Kormakur deliberately hones in on those horror tropes, making sure the audience doesn’t miss what he’s setting up.

And we have a lion whose evil finds a way to ward off bullets, knives and even explosions. Nothing, it seems, can kill this beast. The special effects highlight the gruesomeness of the attacks in an effort to shock us, and perhaps distract us, from the fact there’s not much of a story here.

Sadly, a film that highlights the atrocities of poachers and helmed by Elba is one to skip as it just doesn’t have the depth and originality it needs to tell a story worth telling.

Reel Talk rating: 1 star

"Beast" is now playing in theaters.