Library Life: Week of Aug. 21

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• TLC Open House: From 3 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, seventh and eighth graders are invited for a Teen Library Club open house to kick off the school year.

• Magic Balloon Kits: This take-and-make craft is for kids 3 and up. Contact the library to reserve a kit.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Book Club: At 7 p.m. Tuesday, join the library for Best of the Celebrity Book Club to discuss “Bewilderment” by Richard Powers.

• Music Workshop: From 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, librarians and early childhood educators are invited for a Rhythm & Music Workshop.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Cook the Book: At 6 p.m. Monday, join the library for the cookbook-meets-potluck discussion of “Sweet Tea Revenge” by Laura Childs.

<strong>Grant Park Library</strong>

• New Releases: “James Patterson by James Patterson: Stories of My Life” by James Patterson; “Somewhere Right Now” by Kerry Docherty; “Two Dogs” by Ian Falconer.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>

• Needlework: At noon Tuesday, join the library for needlework and socializing.

• Singalong Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, join the library for songs and stories.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Figure Drawing: From 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, the library will have open space for ages 16 and up to practice figure drawing.

• Soul Collections: At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, the library will be discussing “Will” by Will Smith.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Writers’ Group: At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, meet with other writers to edit and critique one another’s works.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Adult Coloring: At 2 p.m. Thursday, adults are invited for coloring time at the library.

• The library currently is conducting an Adult Program Survey where patrons can give feedback and suggestions on programming for adults. Visit the library for more information.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.

• Crochet Class: At noon every Saturday, the library teaches crochet basics with the option to make a fun gift.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “Beyond the Desert Sand” by Tracie Peterson; “Written On The Wind” by Elizabeth Camden; “Turn to Me” by Becky Wade.

<strong>Watseka Public Library</strong>

• Baby Book Club: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, little ones are invited for storytime.

• Throughout the end of the month, kids can drop by after school for board games and crafts.

