Historical lecture held Aug. 27 at French Heritage Museum

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — At 1 p.m. Aug. 27, at the French Heritage Museum, the Kankakee County Historical Society will gather at the old stone barn for a lecture by Maximiliaan Michels, a research volunteer and local historian.

The lecture is titled “Vlamingen, Friezen, en Hollanders- into Kankakee and Iroquois,” and Michels will share what he has discovered about the area’s Dutch settlement: where they came from and what they did when they got here. This is a free event, and all are welcome.

Note this event will take place on the second story of the French Heritage Museum building, which currently is not handicap accessible.