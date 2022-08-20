Shaw Local

Historical lecture held Aug. 27 at French Heritage Museum

French Heritage Museum on Indiana Avenue

French Heritage Museum on Indiana Avenue (Courtesy of Kankakee County Museum)

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — At 1 p.m. Aug. 27, at the French Heritage Museum, the Kankakee County Historical Society will gather at the old stone barn for a lecture by Maximiliaan Michels, a research volunteer and local historian.

The lecture is titled “Vlamingen, Friezen, en Hollanders- into Kankakee and Iroquois,” and Michels will share what he has discovered about the area’s Dutch settlement: where they came from and what they did when they got here. This is a free event, and all are welcome.

Note this event will take place on the second story of the French Heritage Museum building, which currently is not handicap accessible.