5 photos from the Illinois Open Water Championship

MANTENO — Last week, the Manteno Sportsmen’s Club hosted the Illinois Open Water State Championship Swim. This was the first time the event was held in Manteno. There were 17 teams and more than 150 competitors. The day included a men’s and women’s open and a children’s group (ages 9 to 18).

Ages 13 and older swam 3K (1.8 miles) around orange cones placed in the lake to the finish line; ages 11 to 12 swam 2K; and ages 9 to 10 swam 1K. Brian Porter, coach for the Bradley Bourbonnais Swim Club, was there (for local teams) with team members Madeline Folk, Eli Swafford, Kendall Kamper and Jamison Lewis.

The meet director was Tom Reiman, and the head referee was Andrea Kelly.