This weekend at the movies: Aug. 19, 2022

<strong>‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’</strong>

R, 94 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror</em>/<em>comedy.</em> When a group of rich 20-somethings plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a party game goes awry in this fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends, and one party gone very, very wrong. Starring Pete Davidson and Rachel Sennott.

<strong>‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’</strong>

PG-13, 99 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/fantasy.</em> The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals who carry on its spirit have created the ultimate androids — Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. However, these two androids call themselves superheroes and start attacking Piccolo and Gohan. Playing at Cinemark in both Japanese (with English subtitles) and English.

<strong>‘Beast’</strong>

R, 93 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Thriller.</em> Recently widowed Dr. Nate Daniels and his two teenage daughters travel to a South African game reserve managed by Martin Battles, an old family friend and wildlife biologist. However, what begins as a journey of healing soon turns into a fearsome fight for survival when a lion, a survivor of bloodthirsty poachers, begins stalking them. Starring Idris Elba, Sharlto Copley and Iyana Halley.

<strong>‘Mack & Rita’</strong>

PG-13, 95 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy.</em> When 30-year-old Mack Martin reluctantly joins a Palm Springs, Calif., bachelorette trip for her best friend Carla, her inner 70-year-old gets released — literally. The frustrated writer and influencer magically transforms into her future self: aunt Rita. Freed from the constraints of other people’s expectations, Rita comes into her own, becoming an unlikely social media sensation and sparking a tentative romance with Mack’s adorable dog-sitter, Jack. Starring Diane Keaton, Elizabeth Lail and Dustin Milligan.

<strong>‘Fall’</strong>

PG-13, 107 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Thriller/mystery.</em> For best friends Becky and Hunter, life is all about conquering fears and pushing limits. However, after they climb 2,000 feet to the top of a remote, abandoned radio tower, they find themselves stranded with no way down. Now, their expert climbing skills are put to the ultimate test as they desperately fight to survive the elements, a lack of supplies and vertigo-inducing heights. Starring Virginia Gardner, Grace Fulton, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Mason Gooding.

<strong>‘Bullet Train’</strong>

R, 126 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/thriller.</em> An experienced assassin finds himself battling other professional killers while trying to retrieve a briefcase aboard a speeding bullet train. Starring Brad Pitt, Joey King and Brian Tyree Henry.

<strong>‘Easter Sunday’</strong>

PG-13, 96 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Comedy/holiday.</em> A man returns home to celebrate Easter with his riotous, bickering, eating, drinking, laughing, loving family. Starring Jo Koy, Jimmy O. Yang and Tia Carrere.

<strong>‘DC League of Super-Pets’</strong>

PG, 105 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Children/Comedy/Adventure.</em> Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis. However, when the Man of Steel and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a ragtag group of animals to master their own newfound powers for a rescue mission. Starring voices of Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Keanu Reeves and John Krasinski.

<strong>‘Nope’</strong>

R, 131 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror/Thriller.</em> In the latest film from Jordan Peele, caretakers at a California horse ranch encounter a mysterious force that affects human and animal behavior. Starring Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yuen.

<strong>‘Where The Crawdads Sing’</strong>

PG-13, 125 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Mystery.</em> From the best-selling novel comes a captivating mystery about Kya, an abandoned girl who raised herself to adulthood in the dangerous marshlands of North Carolina. For years, rumors of the “Marsh Girl” haunted Barkley Cove, isolating the sharp and resilient Kya from her community. Drawn to two young men from town, Kya opens herself to a new and startling world; but when one of them is found dead, she is immediately cast by the community as the main suspect. As the case unfolds, the verdict as to what actually happened becomes increasingly unclear, threatening to reveal the many secrets that lay within the marsh. Starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, Taylor John Smith and Harris Dickinson.

<strong>‘Thor: Love and Thunder’</strong>

PG-13, 119 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/adventure.</em> Thor embarks on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced — a quest for inner peace. However, his retirement gets interrupted by Gorr the God Butcher, a galactic killer who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who — to his surprise — inexplicably wields his magical hammer. Together, they set out on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance. Starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale and Russell Crowe.

<strong>‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’</strong>

PG, 90 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy/adventure.</em> Long before he becomes the master of evil, Gru is just a 12-year-old boy in 1970s suburbia, plotting to take over the world from his basement. It’s not going particularly well. When Gru crosses paths with the Minions, including Kevin, Stuart, Bob, and Otto — a new Minion sporting braces and a desperate need to please — this unexpected family joins forces. Together, they build their first lair, design their first weapons, and strive to execute their first missions. Starring voices of Steve Carell, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Taraji P. Henson and Julie Andrews.

<strong>‘Top Gun: Maverick’</strong>

PG-13, 131 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/adventure.</em> After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Training a detachment of graduates for a special assignment, Maverick must confront the ghosts of his past and his deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it. Starring Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer and Jennifer Connelly.