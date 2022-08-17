Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of Aug. 17-23

<strong>Jordan’s Way Fundraiser for KCHF</strong>

Kris Rotonda, of the charity organization Jordan’s Way, will be back at Kankakee County Humane Foundation from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday to live-stream a fundraiser for the animals and operations at the shelter. To tune in and for more information, go to @K3CHF on Facebook.

This is the second time Rotonda and Jordan's Way will benefit KCHF, as he first visited in January 2021 and raised more than $15,000 in just four hours.

“Monetary goal aside, hopefully it brings attention to our dogs and cats because, in the end, that’s what it’s about,” said KCHF director Jordan Chapman during the 2021 event. “The money just helps to benefit them.”

“We all love our dogs, but my dog, Jordan, inspired me to change the world,” wrote Rotonda in a Facebook post. “Did you know that 800 shelters don’t have enough food to regularly feed the animals housed there?”

» <a href="https://www.facebook.com/K3CHF" target="_blank">facebook.com/K3CHF</a>

<strong>Maternity BVM's 175th Anniversary</strong>

Maternity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, located at 308 E. Marsile St., Bourbonnais, will be celebrating the church's 175th anniversary on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will consist of two celebratory events, and Sunday will be history and worship.

From 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the church, BVM's Family, Food & Fun will take place. The celebration will include bounce houses and kids games.

From 4:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday will be the Taste of BVM, held at the BrickStone Brewery facility, 572 Brewery Lane, Bourbonnais. Food and drink tickets will be available at the event.

At 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, Maternity BVM will host a mass in honor of the anniversary.

The mass will be celebrated by Most Rev. Ronald A. Hicks. Informational guided tours and reception will immediately follow.

For more information on the anniversary events, call 815-933-8285 or see page A1.

<strong>Still I Rise School Supply Giveaway</strong>

Still I Rise will be hosting its 5th Annual Community School Supply Giveaway from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Hillside Stage in Harold and Jean Miner Festival Square. The day will feature free school supplies and a fun-filled and inspirational day of performances, entertainers — including Platinum recording artist BenOne, Tocarra, Hayli Bug, DJ Swoope, and host Natone Midwest) — speaker Eric Peterson, CEO of Project Headspace and Timing, games, bounce house, live DJ, fun activities and much more.

Fly Above It and Kopious Lifestyle will give away a limited amount of T-shirts, school supplies and will provide mentorship. Admission is free, and there will be free raffles, as well as free food provided by 5 Star Wings.

» <a href="https://www.still-irise.org" target="_blank">still-irise.org</a>

<strong>Rockin' on the Square </strong>

The Village of Manteno will host its Summer Concert Series from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at the Square on Second. The band Whiskeyfist will perform. Food trucks will be on site. Bringing chairs is encouraged and outside beverages/BYOB are permitted.

» <a href="https://www.villageofmanteno.com" target="_blank">villageofmanteno.com</a>

<strong>Grow Center Car Show/Bounce House</strong>

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at The Grow Center, 310 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, there will be a Route 102 car show and a “Not In Our House” event featuring activities for kids and families including a bounce house, games and more.

» <a href="mailto:hello@thegrowcenter.org" target="_blank">hello@thegrowcenter.org</a>

<p dir="ltr"><strong>Aug. 17</strong>

<p dir="ltr"><strong>Overeaters Anonymous 12-Step Meeting </strong>

<p dir="ltr">At 7 p.m. every Wednesday, the group will meet at the State Farm office, 396 S. Kennedy Dr., Bradley. The group previously met at Riverside.

<p dir="ltr"><strong>» 815-408-1262 (Tracy); 815-954-3678 (Jeanne)</strong>

<p dir="ltr"><strong>Aug. 18</strong>

<p dir="ltr"><strong>Adult LGBTQ+ Meet Up</strong>

<p dir="ltr">From 6 to 8 p.m. at Knack Brewing and Fermentations, 789 S. McMullen Drive, Kankakee, the Kankakee Area LGBTQ Network will be hosting its last meet up of the summer. There will be games and outside snacks are permitted. Must be 21 or older.

<p dir="ltr"><strong><strong>» </strong><a href="https://www.instagram.com/k3.lgbtq.network" target="_blank">instagram.com/k3.lgbtq.network</a></strong>

<p dir="ltr"><strong>Aug. 20</strong>

<p dir="ltr"><strong>Cars & Coffee</strong>

<p dir="ltr">From 8 a.m. to noon at the Kankakee Farmers' Market, check out the second Cars & Coffee event of the year. The first 50 cars will receive free donuts and coffee.

<p dir="ltr"><strong>It's A Car Show</strong>

<p dir="ltr">From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Top Fuel Saloon, 275 S. Hickory St., Braidwood, all vehicles are welcome in this "good ol' fashioned car show."

<p dir="ltr">Hosted by The Rusty Nutz Car Club and The Hy-Rollin' Van Club, the event will benefit the upkeep of the Middle East Conflicts Memorial Wall in Marseilles. Registration begins at 8 a.m., with $10 per entry, and at 9 a.m., breakfast will run for two hours.

<p dir="ltr"><strong>Peotone FFA Plow For A Cause</strong>

<p dir="ltr">Starting at 9 a.m. Saturday at Ginder Farm, 32029 S. Drecksler Rd., Peotone, the Peotone FFA will be hosting the annual Plow for a Cause to raise funds in honor of Bradley Police Officer Tyler Bailey. The FFA will be selling concessions and T-shirts throughout the day. At 1 p.m. is a Kiddie Tractor Pull (registration begins at noon).

<p dir="ltr"><strong>» <a href="https://www.facebook.com/PeotoneFFA" target="_blank">facebook.com/PeotoneFFA</a> </strong>

<p dir="ltr"><strong>Aug. 21</strong>

<strong>Back to School Community Party</strong>

From 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Chef Vaughn's Kitchen, 161 E. Bethel Dr., Bourbonnais, Local Bites Delivery will be hosting this free event. Several small businesses will be participating in the family-friendly event.

There will be bounce house, inflatable axe throwing, Switch It Up game trailer, popcorn, snow cones, dunk tank and more. The hosts also will be passing out school supplies during the event.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/Localbites.delivery" target="_blank">facebook.com/Localbites.delivery</a>.

<p dir="ltr"><strong>Aug. 23</strong>

<p dir="ltr"><strong>Momence Cruise Night</strong>

<p dir="ltr">From 5 to 8 p.m. in downtown Momence on Washington Street, all antique cars and trucks are welcome to participate in cruise night by Main Street Momence. There will be a DJ, giveaways and raffles.

<p dir="ltr"><strong>» <a href="https://www.mainstreetmomence.com" target="_blank">mainstreetmomence.com</a></strong>

<p dir="ltr"><strong>Aug. 25</strong>

<p dir="ltr"><strong>The Legislative Breakfast</strong>

<p dir="ltr">The Legislative Breakfast, presented by Com Ed, will be held from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Knights of Columbus in Kankakee. Registration required by Aug. 18. The cost for members is $35 for individuals and $280 for table of 8. Cost for prospective members is $45 for individuals and $360 for a table of 8.

<p dir="ltr"><strong>» <a href="https://www.kankakeecountychamber.com" target="_blank">kankakeecountychamber.com</a></strong>