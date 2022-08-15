RANDALL: Hooks over hangers

When my kids were little, we installed hooks for various things around the house. It was much easier for a 4-year-old to hang a coat on a hook than on a hanger. With the start of school right around the corner, I thought it would be a good time to share ideas on how you can make some changes around your house to help you stay organized throughout the year.

I like to refer to the place that you drop everything when you walk into the house as the dumping ground. Lately though I have found that a more pleasant name is a landing pad.

In order for a landing pad to be effective you must have certain items in place. In the house that we live (30 years this month), we did not have a proper landing pad. There isn’t a room that you walk into. You just walk right into the foyer of the house.

Even so, without a room, we were able to make the landing pad organized. We have a front hall closet a few steps from the door. In that closet we put bins on the ground for the kids’ shoes. One bin per kid.

We also installed hooks on either end of the closet for their coats at their eye level. One step beyond the hall closet was the door leading to the basement. Inside the door we installed hooks for their backpacks. Again, at their level so they could easily put them away.

If I had the luxury of a landing pad in a small room such as a mud room, I would do pretty much the same. A place to store the shoes rather then a pile on the floor. Hooks for hanging coats and backpacks.

While we are on the subject of hooks, another place for hooks is in the bathroom. Have you ever met a 4-year-old that could properly hang their towel neatly back on the towel bar? Nope, me either!

So, hooks it is in the bathroom — again at kids’ levels so they can take care of their towel themselves. I also like to use hooks (the suction cup type) in the shower for hanging sponges.

I use hooks in the kitchen for hanging pots and pans. I have seen hooks in family rooms to hang blankets. You know the blankets you use in the winter to keep warm when you are watching TV and then pile on top of each other when you leave the room? How clever is that to use decorative hooks on the wall to hang up those blankets?

You could use hooks to hang your keys and purse so you won’t need to search for them the next time you need them. If you only have one place to keep your keys and purse, then you only have one place to find them – that is if you always put them where they belong.