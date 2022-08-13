REEL TALK: 'I Love My Dad' is disturbingly entertaining

“I Love My Dad,” starring Patton Oswalt and James Morosini — who also wrote and directed the film — is one of the most cringe-worthy and captivating storylines in a film this year.

Based (hopefully loosely) on Morosini’s life, Chuck (Oswalt) is not in the running for Father of the Year. In fact, he’s one of the worst; never present, making excuses for his absence and lacking any fatherly love and skills necessary for the job.

This takes a toll on Franklin (Morosini), now an adult who recently attempted suicide. Through therapy, he is encouraged to excise toxic people in his life, aka his father. Cut off from all communication, Chuck does what no father or adult ever should consider doing no matter how desperate one is to get Intel on their adult child — he catfishes his own son.

Taking on the profile of Becca (Claudia Sulewski), the gorgeous waitress in Chuck’s hometown located hundreds of miles away from Franklin, Chuck befriends Franklin as Becca. And here’s where it starts to get awkward, soon to spiral into unknown territory that will send shivers down your spine as you try to look away, but you can’t.

Morosini as writer/director takes us on a journey through Franklin’s childhood to highlight Chuck’s inadequacies as a father. It’s a montage that succinctly summarizes that Chuck is truly a failure as a father.

But never could one predict that he, a father who couldn’t make time for his son, now craves knowing what he’s doing and will go to extreme lengths to do so. Warned by his coworker Jimmy (Lil Rel Howery) that he’s crossed a boundary, Chuck is ecstatic that his son is conversing with him, aka Becca.

Again, director Morosini creatively creates these texting/messaging scenes to portray Franklin’s version of what’s happening. And he’s falling hard for Becca, aka Chuck. Yes, you guessed it. This story goes “there.”

As Franklin’s overprotective mother Diane (Amy Landecker) attempts to caution him — and somehow Chuck comes to save the day and be the hero — we, the viewer, see exactly what’s happening and the couch cushions aren’t squishy enough to allow us to sink lower as the cringe-worthy scenes unfold.

This movie isn’t for everyone, but if you’re up for a story of love, trauma and pain and how one young man attempts to resolve bizarre issues, this one’s for you.

Oswalt is stellar as is the entire cast. Supporting both Oswalt and Morosini is Sulewski who must play two versions of herself and she does so with ease. Howery is funny, but never over the top — not his usual persona — but states the obvious and incredulous situations just the way we are thinking about them.

And Rachel Dratch is perfectly cast as the overbearing, over-sexed, girlfriend of Chuck, adding surprisingly comedic moments to this dramatic story.

But it is Morosini who carries this film as the troubled and hurt young man who is being duped by his father. Again, those texts/messages come to life as we relive the events of Franklin’s recent past, punctuating the traumatic blows produced by his father.

We ride that emotional roller coaster with Franklin as Morosini creates a multidimensional character filled with hope, despair and a need to be loved. Morosini wears all three hats in this film with absolute skill and ease as we connect to him as Franklin, wanting nothing more than to protect him from that final blow.

It’s the shoe that’s going to drop — you know it’s coming, and you can’t stop it. To write a script that has a mind-blowing ending and leaving you wanting a sequel, is masterful, but to be able to direct your cast and yourself is no easy task. Morosini’s talent is evident and will most assuredly lay the groundwork for many more scripts, director’s seats and, of course, acting roles.

“I Love My Dad” is a disturbingly entertaining story with performances that bring the words on the page into full ever-living color. While there are plenty of comedic moments, they come from a place of awkwardness, but never for a moment do you forget this is a drama.

Reel Talk rating: 3½ stars

"I Love My Dad" is now available on Video On Demand.