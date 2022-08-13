Library Life: Week of Aug. 14

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Adult Craft: At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, participants 18 and older can make a Seaside Mason Jar. Register on the library’s website.

• Storytime: At 10:30 a.m. Aug. 20, kids of all ages are invited for a Back to School Storytime.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• MicroGreens: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, take home seeds and a fact kit for planting microgreens.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Book Club: At 10 a.m. Wednesday, join the library for book club.

<strong>Grant Park Library</strong>

• New Releases: “A Seed Grows” by Antoinette Portis; “The Big Dark Sky” by Dean Koontz.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>

• Needlework: At noon Tuesday, join the library for needlework and socializing.

• Singalong Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, join the library for songs and stories.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Art Exhibit: At 5:30 p.m. Monday, the library will host artist Alan Baron Hampshire as he discusses his exhibit “60 Years A Legend.”

• Familias Unidas de Kankakee: At 9 a.m. Aug. 20, the community force that is striving to empower Hispanic families to deviate from the pattern of violence and tragedy in our world will meet.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Contact the library for upcoming events.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Book Bingo: At 3 p.m. Monday, play games of bingo.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.

• Crochet Class: At noon every Saturday, the library teaches crochet basics with the option to make a fun gift.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “Grace Under Fire” by Julie Garwood; “Courting Caleb” by Kelly Long; “An Amish Homecoming” by Rosalind Laur.

<strong>Watseka Public Library</strong>

• Beach Crafts: Join the library for a craft while supplies last.

• Storytime: At 10 a.m. Tuesday preschoolers are invited for story/play time.

