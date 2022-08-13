Kankakee Estival Festival announces lineup

After a successful inaugural event, Kankakee Estival Festival will return Sept. 17 to Bird Park in Kankakee for an all-day music event. The event runs from noon to midnight at the Don Palzer Bandshell.

The tagline for the festival is “showcasing homegrown talent.”

“The Kankakee Estival Festival will showcase only local talent from right here in our own backyard,” stated organizers on the festival’s official website.

This event will be all ages and free to the public. There will be musical acts of all genres, as well as booths for local art, food, drinks and band merchandise.

In order to cover the costs of the event, organizers are accepting donations through KickStarter, PayPal, vendors and through sponsors.

“This being free to the public, any donations or help provided would be greatly appreciated,” said organizers.

“Any and all profit made from this event would be used to compensate the local performers that make our local music scene so amazing and unique to only the Kankakee area.”

This year’s artists include:

• Eric Swanson Band

• The Strips

• Beeso and Friends

• Shaper

• Gamma Goat

• He Is I

• Luck of the Draw

• Oliver Fade

• Dee-Jay

• Carrying Torches

• Ephinepic

• Sneaky Gene

• Michael Rockert

• Ludlow

• Sebo

• 10 Grand Band

• Xplct

• Leigh Evian and the Low Down

• Chris Hasty

• Prairie State

• Rapsolos

• Eventful Daze

• Hook Jams

• Shelby Ryan

• The Simsons

• Winners from a teen talent search

This will be the final performance of local musician Michael Rockert, who performed on the Merchant Street Stage last month during Merchant Street MusicFest.

“I’m too old,” he said with a laugh. “Honestly, in order to keep a band fresh and rehearsed, you have to keep up on the material; you [have to] play a lot of shows. Around here, that means playing in bars. Nothing against that, but, seriously, I’m in bed by nine o’clock.”

He said that, for what he wants to do, it would be two or three shows, and “that doesn’t make a lot of sense.”

As for Estival Festival, he was intrigued to perform after attending last year. He got in touch with the organizers and joined the lineup for this year.

Though this is his last live performance, this isn’t the end of his music career, though, as Rockert plans to still record and release music. He already is planning out his next album, which will be his sixth, and will begin recording after the summer.

For more information on Kankakee Estival Festival, go <a href="https://www.k3estfest.com" target="_blank">k3estfest.com</a>.